Bears coming into communities attracted to improperly stored garbage or fruit remain the biggest source of wildlife conflicts in B.C. But there was no such conflict in a Vernon neighbourhood Tuesday despite a media report of a bear being euthanized in Okanagan Landing. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service)

Vernon Conservation Service claims no bear put down in OK Landing

Report of bear euthanized Tuesday night surprises one conservation officer

A report that they euthanized a bear in Okanagan Landing Tuesday is news to the local conservation office.

One media outlet said a bear looking for food in the garbage in the area of Tronson Road and Adventure Bay, Tuesday night, was found by conservation officers and put down.

Not so, according to one officer.

“I did see this report. The COS did not put down a bear in the Tronson Road/Adventure Bay Trail area,” said conservation officer Tanner Beck. “I am unsure where they are getting this info.”

Beck said his office has been receiving many bear reports in all neighbourhoods with greenspace nearby.

The message to keep bears out of yards and neighbourhoods is simple:

  • Secure garbage somewhere not accessible to bears (garage, shed etc.) until morning of pickup;
  • Don’t leave pet food out;
  • Don’t leave bird feeders out. Birds do not need to be fed spring, summer, fall. There is lots of natural food and bears are attracted to the birdseed;
  • Burn off barbecues.

The City of Armstrong announced Tuesday that three Armstrong residents were ticketed for violations of failing to take appropriate measures to prevent bears from coming on to their property.

READ MORE: Garbage habituated bear euthanized in Armstrong

A young habituated bear had to be euthanized by conservation officers on May 24 in the Highland Park Drive area of Armstrong due to the residents’ inability to keep the bear out of their yards.

To report a bear incident contact the BC Conservation Officer 24 hour Hotline 1-877-952-RAPP (7277).

READ MORE: Mother bear and three cubs spotted near Peachland school


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
