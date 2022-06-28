Vernon continues to fly Ukraine flag

Unfurled March 2 as a show of support for Ukraine, Vernon will continue to fly country’s flag

Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming (right) discusses solidarity and peace with Rev. Stepan Dovhoshyia of Vernon’s St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church following a special ceremony Wednesday, March 2, that saw the City of Vernon raise the Ukrainian flag (top right) over the entrance to city hall. The city will continue to fly the flag until there’s a resolution to the conflict with Russia or council chooses to lower the flag. (Morning Star - file photo)

Ukraine’s flag will continue to fly at Vernon City Hall.

Council voted unanimously Monday, June 26, to allow the flag to continue flying at city hall, where it was raised on March 2 for an original period of three weeks. The time frame has been extended once before.

“The City of Vernon flies the Ukrainian flag as a show of support to Ukrainians residing in Vernon and to Ukraine in its efforts to repel the Russian invasion,” said Corporate Administrative Officer Will Pearce. “Council may wish to continue to fly the national flag of Ukraine until the current conflict reaches a point of resolution or until Council subsequently chooses to lower the flag.”

The Ukrainian flag has also been raised in Coldstream and Armstrong-Spallumcheen.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine persists and is having a wide range of dramatic, negative impacts on global oil and natural gas prices, fertilizer supply, world grain supplies, technology hardware, and of course, the stability of Ukraine as an independent state,” said Pearce.

