Vernon council byelection winner looks for full-term

Teresa Durning, who replaced the late Dalvir Nahal in 2021, will seek reelection in October

Vernon councillor Teresa Durning announced Monday, July 18, she will seek reelection in the upcoming municipal vote in October. (teresadurning.ca)

She replaced her late friend, Vernon councillor Dalvir Nahal, on city council.

On Monday, July 18, exactly 216 days after she won a byelection to replace Nahal and finish out her term, Teresa Durning announced she will seek re-election in the upcoming October municipal vote, hoping to earn her first full, four-year term.

Nahal died of cancer Sept. 5, 2021. Durning took office in December, and sits in the same chair occupied by the late councillor.

“There is not a day that has gone by that I don’t think of her (Nahal) and remember the trust that she and the citizens put in me many months ago,” said Durning in her speech to her campaign team and supporters Monday.

Her announcement came as little surprise as Durning had indicated she was not running in the byelection to have a seat for only 11 months.

“I knew I was going to love having a seat on council, but what I didn’t know was how much,” says Durning. “In this job uncomfortable means, you are going to do the research, ask the questions and listen to the people. Being uncomfortable speaks to your lack of arrogance and your ability to hear the voices around you.

“Over the last 206 days I have truly been ‘uncomfortable.’ It really has been inspiring.”

Durning has continued with her approach of responding to emails, social media messages and having regular Community Connections events at local Vernon businesses.

“I was one of the two council members who voted in favour of increasing housing by 300 units at the Kin Race Track site, reinforcing that increasing housing is at the top of the priority list and I stand by that vote,” she said.

Durning continues to be committed to community by advocating for improved access to affordable accessible housing within the city including families, seniors and people with diverse abilities. She supports initiatives that helps Vernon reach its climate action plan goals including efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change on the community.

She vows to work with the business community to support resilience through the pandemic rebound, and support initiatives that ensure future economic growth and sustainability in Vernon.

