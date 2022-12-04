Vernon council begins discussions on its five-year financial plan from 2023-2027 Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 5 and 6. Public input can be given Monday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. (File photo)

Vernon council begins discussions on its five-year financial plan from 2023-2027 Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 5 and 6. Public input can be given Monday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. (File photo)

Vernon council talks budget Monday and Tuesday

Deliberations include three tax hike options ranging from 4.89% to 5.22%

Vernon council begins its 2023-27 financial plan deliberations with special meetings Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 5 and 6.

Meetings start both days at 9 a.m. at council chambers in city hall.

Council was presented with three potential tax hike options for 2023, ranging from 4.89 per cent to 5.22 per cent.

There is an opportunity for in-person public input Monday, Dec. 5, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

To view the proposed 2023–2027 financial plan and to learn more about the City of Vernon budget process, please visit www.vernon.ca/budgetprocess. Council meetings can also be viewed online by visiting www.vernon.ca/council-video.

READ MORE: Vernon council to consider 4.89-5.22% tax increase

READ MORE: Vernon Canadian Tire to partially reopen after suspicious fire

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

budgetCity HallVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sustainable Vernon projects rewarded
Next story
Canadiens goalie Carey Price takes a stand against federal firearms Bill C-21

Just Posted

Vernon council begins discussions on its five-year financial plan from 2023-2027 Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 5 and 6. Public input can be given Monday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. (File photo)
Vernon council talks budget Monday and Tuesday

North Okanagan Naturalist Club, in partnership with students from Vernon’s Clarence Fulton Secondary School, will identify and describe wetlands within the city, with a goal of providing useful information for conservation, stewardship, and education, all thanks to a City of Vernon $1,000 sustainability grant. (Morning Star - file photo)
Sustainable Vernon projects rewarded

North Okanagan Knights captain Kevin-Thomas Walters (19) had two assists Friday in a 5-4 KIJHL overtime win against the league’s best team, the Revelstoke Grizzlies. Walters then popped in two goals in regulation time and scored once in a shootout as North OK defeated Summerland 3-2 Saturday, Dec. 3. (Tanya Seibel photo)
North Okanagan Knights sting Summerland Steam

Vernon Vipers forward Max Borovinskiy (right) rubs out Wenatchee’s Gabe Dombrowski along the Kal Tire Place boards. Borovinskiy scored the game-winner as the Vipers beat the Wild 4-2 in BCHL action Saturday, Dec. 2. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers double Wenatchee Wild