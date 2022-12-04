Vernon council talks budget Monday and Tuesday

Deliberations include three tax hike options ranging from 4.89% to 5.22%

Vernon council begins discussions on its five-year financial plan from 2023-2027 Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 5 and 6. Public input can be given Monday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. (File photo)

Vernon council begins its 2023-27 financial plan deliberations with special meetings Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 5 and 6.

Meetings start both days at 9 a.m. at council chambers in city hall.

Council was presented with three potential tax hike options for 2023, ranging from 4.89 per cent to 5.22 per cent.

There is an opportunity for in-person public input Monday, Dec. 5, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

To view the proposed 2023–2027 financial plan and to learn more about the City of Vernon budget process, please visit www.vernon.ca/budgetprocess. Council meetings can also be viewed online by visiting www.vernon.ca/council-video.

READ MORE: Vernon council to consider 4.89-5.22% tax increase

READ MORE: Vernon Canadian Tire to partially reopen after suspicious fire

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

budgetCity HallVernon