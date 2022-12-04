Vernon council talks budget Monday and Tuesday

Vernon council begins its 2023-27 financial plan deliberations with special meetings Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 5 and 6.
Meetings start both days at 9 a.m. at council chambers in city hall.
Council was presented with three potential tax hike options for 2023, ranging from 4.89 per cent to 5.22 per cent.
There is an opportunity for in-person public input Monday, Dec. 5, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
To view the proposed 2023–2027 financial plan and to learn more about the City of Vernon budget process, please visit www.vernon.ca/budgetprocess. Council meetings can also be viewed online by visiting www.vernon.ca/council-video.
@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.