Vernon daycare confirms 2 children poked by needles at playground

While test results are still pending, it’s been confirmed that two children were inadvertently poked by needles at a Vernon daycare playground.

Maven Lane executive director Hollie Henderson and chairperson Ashley Ortman responded to the Jan. 6 incident where needles were discovered by a group of kids in an above-ground tunnel.

“It is an extremely regretful situation, and we remain hopeful that there are no long-term repercussions to this incident. As you can imagine, this discovery has been traumatising and frustrating for parents and staff alike and immediate action has been taken,” the response reads.

The daycare has already increased safety measures, adding extra lighting, cameras and more comprehensive inspections of all play spaces. More secure fencing is coming soon and expanded safety measures are being planned by the Safety and Security Committee at the school.

“In collaboration with community resources, additional guidance and support has been obtained with the RCMP agreeing to increase their presence within our neighbourhood, including foot patrols of the property.”

