Vernon drug store window damaged after car crash

Medical distress may have caused driver to go over curb and into front window of Shoppers Drug Mart

Some anxious moments at a Vernon drug store Wednesday afternoon.

A four-door green Chrysler vehicle ended up going over the curb and hitting one of the front panes of glass at Shoppers Drug Mart on 27th Street.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. and preliminary indications are that the driver may have suffered a medical distress.

The driver was being assessed at the scene, which saw emergency personnel from RCMP, ambulance and Vernon Fire Rescue Services converge.

This was the second incident in a matter of hours Wednesday which saw a vehicle crash into a structure. Earlier in the day a car rolled into a home in the Middleton Mountain area.

