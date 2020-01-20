More than 70 centimetres of snow has dumped on Vernon this month so far. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Vernon dumped with fourth snowiest January in three decades

January isn’t even over yet, and Vernon has already recorded one of the snowiest months in history.

With 71 cms dumped on the city so far, this is the fourth snowiest January since 1990.

“The snowiest January since 1990 was 2015 with 87 cms of snow,” said Bobby Sekhon, Environment Canada meteorologist.

With more snow in the forecast, there’s even potential to top the record.

“It’s possible to get another 10 cms by the end of the month or maybe even 15,” said Sekhon, adding that the second snowiest was 2018 with 79 cms and then 1998 was third at 76.1.

Either way, the amount of snow is way more than Vernon is used to getting.

The seasonal average, based on 1981-2010, is 40.5 cms.

“So way above average for Vernon,” said Sekhon, adding that many places were above average.

READ MORE: Don’t just blame AIM, all North Okanagan road crews struggling

“And we’re really only halfway through the season of the snowpack building.”

With that in mind, concerns are rising over the potential for spring flooding.

It’s too soon to tell, said Sekhon as a number of factors come into play, including additional snowfall.

“We could stall out from here, we could get more…

“Once we get into May that’s when we start to see the melt happening.”

But things could get a little soppy this week with all the snow and warmer temperatures.

“Another 2-4 cms in the forecast for tomorrow (Tuesday) and high near 0,” said Sekhon.

“After Tuesday’s couple cm’s we’re looking at Thursday for a possibility of snow but we’re looking at highs of three so there might be some rain in there.

“Friday looks interesting as well, we’re saying showers with a high of plus three.

“It could get real messy for sure.”

With the melt and then freezing overnight the roads are likely to be slick.

“We’re going to have to be careful while driving,” said Sekhon.

But it’s a major shift from last week’s deep freeze, where there were four consecutive days that hit -20 or lower. The coldest was Tuesday, Jan. 14 at -21.5.

READ MORE: Suspect arrested in brazen Vernon armed robbery

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City of Vernon to redirect reclaimed water into Okanagan Lake
Next story
Future of Penticton francophone school secured following funding announcement

Just Posted

Vernon dumped with fourth snowiest January in three decades

January isn’t even over yet, and Vernon has already recorded one of… Continue reading

City of Vernon to redirect reclaimed water into Okanagan Lake

MacKay Reservoir nears capacity; city to reflow water into lake near Kin Beach

Visit Russia, Japan with Vernon’s Grannies in Travelogue series

The 10th season of Travelogue presentations is underway with two more to go

Suspect arrested in brazen Vernon armed robbery

Employee suffers minor injuries from incident during the middle of the day

Secondary dwellings in North Okanagan’s ALR not banned: Ministry

Provincial changes require additional approval for mobile, manufactured homes on farmland in RDNO

VIDEO: Soldiers trade rifles for snow shovels to help dig out St. John’s

A state of emergency is set to extend into a fifth day

Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation

Motorists unable to access 7 a.m. sailing

Police search for owner of another icy sailboat on Okanagan Lake

The frozen vessel was spotted near the 800 block of Manhattan Drive in Kelowna

Volunteer spends hundreds of hours restoring piece of railway history

Revelstoke Railway Museum now home to an authentic Kalamazzo No. 2 Section Handcar

Future of Penticton francophone school secured following funding announcement

$11.5M in funding means École Entre-lacs now independently owned and operated

ICBC to bring in ranking system for collision, glass repair shops

Change comes after the much-maligned auto insurer has faced criticism for sky-high premiums

‘It was just so fast’: B.C. teen recalls 150-metre fall down Oregon mountain

Surrey’s Gurbaz Singh broke his leg on Mount Hood on Dec. 30

Kelowna author Irwin Wislesky to release science-fiction novel on time travel

Invisible Footprints in Time follows Maxine Samuels and her quest back in time to save the future

Third woman files sexual harassment suit against former Kelowna Mountie

Brian Mathew Burkett left the RCMP in August 2017

Most Read