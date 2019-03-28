Vernon Dust Advisory continued

Thursday marks day two of Vernon’s most recent advisory.

Surprise, surprise. Despite a few clear days, Vernon’s dust advisory has made a return.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority, continued Vernon’s Dust Advisory, first issued Wednesday, March 27.

High concentrations of coarse particulates are expected to persist until there is a change in current weather conditions or reduction in dust emissions.

Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted. Staying indoors and in air-conditioned spaces helps to reduce particulate exposure. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

More information on current air quality can be found at: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.

