Vernon encourages residents, visitors: stay cool

The City of Vernon encourages residents, businesses and visitors to stay cool as a heat warning has been issued for the Okanagan Valley. (Black Press - file photo)

The City of Vernon is encouraging all residents, businesses and visitors to be cool.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the Okanagan Valley Wednesday, July 19, including Vernon. Over the next several days, Environment Canada is forecasting daytime highs to range between 35 to 38 degrees Celsius with overnight lows expected to be 18 degrees Celsius.

Interior Health recommends watching yourself and others for signs of heat-related illness and to take specific steps to stay cool and hydrated, including:

• Drink water regularly, before you start to feel thirsty;

• Seek shade or cool indoor locations, avoid direct mid-day sun;

• Wear loose protective clothing and a hat, sunscreen and UV-protective eyewear;

• Plan your outdoor activity before 11 a.m. or after 4 p.m., to avoid the most intense sun, and take it slow with plenty of rest breaks;

• Never leave people or pets alone in a parked car. Temperatures can rise rapidly and become much hotter than the outside temperature;

• Cover windows during the day and open them in the evening if you can get a breeze through your home;

Use air conditioning (if available) to take the edge off the heat, but be careful not to over-cool your space

• If you don’t have air conditioning, seek shelter in the coolest room of your home and use a fan.

Regularly check on relatives, friends and neighbours to see how they’re doing, particularly older adults, infants and children, those doing a lot of physical activity or working outside, and those with underlying health conditions.

If you are planning to spend time outside, remember to check the forecast, be prepared with safety items and plenty of water, and pay very close attention to your activities and the surrounding area.

With increased temperatures, the threat of wildfire can change quickly. If you see a wildfire, call the BC Wildfire Service at 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone. If you see smoke or fire within Vernon, call 911 immediately.

READ MORE: Paddleboarders shore up for funds for North Okanagan youth, families

READ MORE: Vernon Farmers’ Market brings in people, dollars

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Heat waveVernon