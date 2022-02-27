Sunday, Feb. 27, in Vernon. (Facebook photo)

Vernon event paints picture of peace

People encouraged to attend Sunflower Mural at 12 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, 30th Street and Highway 6 for paint for peace

More support for peace is happening in Vernon Sunday, Feb. 27.

Artists Michelle Loughery and Brenda Ellis are hosting an event listed on Facebook as #people #planet #peace& #paint at the Sunflower Mural at the corner of Highway 6 and 30th Street.

“If you want to show your support for peace, feel free to Google sunflower colouring pages, pick and print a sunflower to bring with you if you can attend,” said Ellis. “I’ll share paint and brushes or colour and you can put your piece in your window, then share a photo.”

Ellis also shared a link to Loughery’s Wayfinder – The Sunflower Project which has a goal of creating an art and environment installation of planting sunflowers and creating art in a legacy connected community world movement that connects us all inclusively as a planet.

The symbol of the sunflower is for renewal. It’s also the national flower of Ukraine, currently invaded by Russia.

READ MORE: Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion

READ MORE: ‘A senseless war’: protesters in Vernon show support for Ukraine amid Russian invasion

