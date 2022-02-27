Vernon event paints picture of peace

More support for peace is happening in Vernon Sunday, Feb. 27.
Artists Michelle Loughery and Brenda Ellis are hosting an event listed on Facebook as #people #planet #peace& #paint at the Sunflower Mural at the corner of Highway 6 and 30th Street.
“If you want to show your support for peace, feel free to Google sunflower colouring pages, pick and print a sunflower to bring with you if you can attend,” said Ellis. “I’ll share paint and brushes or colour and you can put your piece in your window, then share a photo.”
Ellis also shared a link to Loughery’s Wayfinder – The Sunflower Project which has a goal of creating an art and environment installation of planting sunflowers and creating art in a legacy connected community world movement that connects us all inclusively as a planet.
The symbol of the sunflower is for renewal. It’s also the national flower of Ukraine, currently invaded by Russia.
