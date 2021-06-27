Vernon facilities open for heat relief

Kal Tire Place, Vernon, and the Vernon branch of the Okanagan Regional Library are places people can go to beat the heat Sunday, June 27. (Morning Star file photo)

Hot enough for you?

Yes, it’s an old joke but so is the Sunday reporter who is getting cranky in the heat even though he has desk fan turned up all the way.

The City of Vernon and Vernon branch of the Okanagan Regional Library are two options for you if you want to beat the heat and enjoy free air conditioning.

With temps expected between 35 and 45 degrees this week, the city has announced Kal Tire Place will be accessible as a drop-in cooling centre for temporary relief from the heat and access to water.

The concourse and some sections of the seating in Kal Tire Place will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until the end of the heat event.

Access to the facility will be available through the main entrance on the east side of the building. In accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols, cooling centre attendees will be required to provide their name and contact information for contact tracing, wear masks, and continue to practice physical distancing while inside the facility.

Individuals who may be most impacted by this heat event include seniors, children, those with underlying medical conditions and those who do not have access to alternative air-conditioned shelter. Occupancy will be limited, however, the city does encourage those who need access to the emergency cooling centre to use the facility.

The library is open today, Sunday, June 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the public welcome to use its seating and water fountains.

READ MORE: Water wanted ahead of heat wave

READ MORE: Dangerous heat wave warning issued for B.C. Interior



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Heat wave