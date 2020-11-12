Vernon family centre adapts to COVID-19

The Vernon Family Resource Centre has re-designed its programming to ensure it can continue supporting its clients amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Contributed)

Vernon’s Family Resource Centre quickly adapted amid the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure it could continue serving parents in children in the North Okanagan.

By re-designing a number of its community programs, the Family Resource Centre (FRC) is able to bring families the support they need in the next few months and into the new year.

“It’s key that we find ways to deliver services in a way that is COVID safe for everyone,” FRC executive director Jim Swingle said. “And we have a volunteer base that is excited to continue to support us and our families.”

Good Food Boxes are ready to hand out to families in need this month. Those interested are urged to contact twilliamson@vernonfrc.ca. Boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

In December, the FRC will be distributing packages just for mom and dad.

Parents Count Too packages are complete with a range of wellness, relaxation and fun items and activities to let parents zone out and channel some self-care.

Come 2021, the FRC will be distributing monthly activity packages to seniors.

For more information on any of the programs mentioned above, email twilliamson@vernonfrc.ca.

