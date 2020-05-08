Social distancing measures are in place at the Vernon Farmer’s Market, which has faced revenue losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon Farmer’s Market weathering the challenges of COVID-19

Revenue is down due to fewer venues, forcing the market to dip into savings

The first two weeks of the Vernon Farmer’s Market have been successful despite the challenges posed by the the COVID-19 pandemic, but those challenges could loom larger once peak season hits in the summer months.

The market grounds have been clearly marked for one-way foot traffic, and stalls have been pushed back to avoid groups from forming. Staff keep count of the number of people in the market at one time, and along the market walkway are stations with hand sanitizer and Lysol wipes.

Things look different this year, in part because there are half as many vendors as there would be under normal circumstances. Only food vendors have been deemed essential services by provincial health authorities.

“We would sure like to have cleaning products like soaps here,” said market manager Ingrid Baron, referring to the many handmade soap vendors the market normally features.

“It’s just sad for all our friends who do crafts and other stuff, that they can’t be here, because that’s their whole income too,” said Nick Forrester of Ghostly Garlic, a vendor since July 2019. “You’d think with all this handwashing that soap would be kind of essential.”

Fewer vendors means less income for the market as a whole, which has had to dip into savings to cover costs.

The market will also have to manage space shortages once fruit vendors arrive during the peak season. Normally the market square is packed with people and vendors, but that won’t be possible given social distancing requirements.

But Baron says one way or another, the market must go on.

“We have to make it work. The farmers are essential to our food security, and if they keep talking about food supply chains going crazy, we need to have this.”

The Vernon Farmer’s Market is open Mondays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information and a list of vendors, visit vernonfarmersmarket.ca.

READ MORE: Family farms provide security during pandemic food crisis

READ MORE: COVID-19: B.C. unemployment rate more than doubles in April

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 33 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths
Next story
Fence removal prompts security concerns at Kelowna beach

Just Posted

History in the making: Vernon museum collects COVID-19 materials, stories

Recording Vernonites’ experiences amid pandemic important job for historians

COVID-19: Some time before indoor rec reopens in Vernon, director says

City of Vernon Recreation Services looks to province for guidelines on reopening programs, camps

Vernon Farmer’s Market weathering the challenges of COVID-19

Revenue is down due to fewer venues, forcing the market to dip into savings

High waters puts Coldstream residents on evac alert

Several homes bordering Coldstream Creek on Kirkland Drive put on alert Friday

Vernon police hand out 20 Naloxone kits in first quarter

Opioid Pilot Project’s goal is to save lives, reduce crime associated to addiction

COVID-19: Here’s a phase-by-phase look at how B.C. hopes to re-open parts of society

It’s too soon to say exactly how certain sectors will be given the green light to re-open, and when

Mitchell’s Musings: Grocery shopping evolves with the times

Grocery shopping never fun, let alone mid-COVID pandemic

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new care home outbreaks

‘Physical distancing is here to stay’ as businesses set to reopen

Fence removal prompts security concerns at Kelowna beach

Some area residents are unhappy with the removal of a fence surrounding Sarsons Beach Park

Group of young people in Shuswap stay full of hope for future despite tough times

Salmon Arm founder of Mirella Projct has lots of ideas for creating a sustainable community

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Salmon River flood watch in Shuswap causing less consternation than previous years

High stream flow advisory currently, high temperatures and heavy rains would create threat

Funds authorized for boat dock in Kaleden

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen approves $60,000 for project

LETTER: Reflecting on historic world events

Summerland man recalls May events during Second World War

Most Read