George Harrison and Diamond Campbell enjoy a Christmas meal at the fifth annual Festive Street Lunch at All Saints' Anglican Church Saturday. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon Festive Street Lunch takes on takeout model amid COVID

Annual holiday church lunch that feeds the needy adapts to pandemic restrictions

The All Saints’ Anglican Church is going ahead with its sixth annual Festive Street Lunch to feed those in need this Saturday.

“Unfortunately, this jolly annual event will be a lot less festive than in past years due to COVID-19,” said co-ordinator Michael Robinson. “Instead of a sit-down meal in the church hall with music and a magic show, there will be a take-out turkey dinner and dessert.”

But, the COVID-19 pandemic won’t stop Santa’s helpers from handing out gift bags complete with warm socks, gloves, food items, chocolates and bonbons. Kids who come by will receive a toy in lieu of socks.

“Santa’s helpers aren’t just smart because they know not to give children socks for Christmas, but because they know the importance of keeping everyone safe and healthy,” Robinson said in a statement. “Reusable face masks will be handed out to anyone who needs one.”

The Festive Street Lunch is slated for Dec. 12 from 11-12:30 p.m. at the All Saints’ Anglican Church on 27th Street.

Saturday Street Lunches take place every Saturday, except for Boxing Day, year-round between 11-12:30 p.m. The lunch is open to anyone who is in need, and for those feeling a bit shy about coming around, Robinson said drop by around noon when the rush is over.

“I think it’s absolutely fantastic,” George Harrison said last year while enjoying the festive meal and some friendly conversation at one of the tables. “The food tastes great, the coffee’s good and everybody’s very friendly.”

READ MORE: Street Lunch gets festive in Vernon

READ MORE: One death confirmed in relation to COVID-19 outbreak at Greater Victoria hospital

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap social media sleuth directs RCMP to decorations swiped in “Grinch-like” crime

Just Posted

A home in the Westshore Estates was completely destroyed by a late night fire Sunday, Nov. 6. (RDCO photo)
UPDATE: Westside home fire a total loss, not suspicious

No one injured in blaze near Lawrence Beach, but lone occupant was treated for smoke inhalation

Vernon council meetings have now gone strictly virtual following the latest provincial health orders aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
COVID-19 closes Vernon council meetings to public

Like everything else in the world, municipal government is only accessible online

Vernon’s Alpine Centre Bookwarehouse has temporality closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, due to challenges with people refusing to wear masks or follow other pandemic protocols. The charity book store says it hopes to reopen January 2021. (Alpine Centre/Facebook)
Customers ignoring COVID-19 rules reason for Vernon bookstore closure

Alpine Centre Book Warehouse said customers have refused to wear masks, been rude to volunteer staff

George Harrison and Diamond Campbell enjoy a Christmas meal at the fifth annual Festive Street Lunch at All Saints' Anglican Church Saturday. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon Festive Street Lunch takes on takeout model amid COVID

Annual holiday church lunch that feeds the needy adapts to pandemic restrictions

Vernon-based Teens Count Too is continuing its partnership with radio station Pure Country 105.7 (formerly SUN-FM) to make sure teenagers are remembered at Christmas. (Pixabay)
Vernon group continues helping teenagers at Christmas

Teens Count Too continues partnership with Vernon radio station to ensure teens have Merry Christmas

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Events, gatherings banned through Christmas, New Year’s in B.C. with no COVID reprieve in sight

Two-thirds of the new 2,020 cases are in Fraser Health

Avalanche Canada has released a new online tool Avy Savvy for new users of the winter backcountry. (Wes Gregg photo)
Avy Savvy: Avalanche Canada introduces online tutorial for backcountry beginners

The program is in addition to its exisiting online education roster

B.C. NDP finance critic Mike Bernier speaks in the legislature, Feb. 13, 2020. (Hansard TV)
Big holes in NDP’s COVID-19 Christmas bonus plan, B.C. Liberal says

Applications based on 2019 income, late budget delays further aid

Police seized and returned stolen decorations displayed at a Salmon Arm home. They highlighted the Grinch inflatable which had apparently fallen flat in an expression of guilt. (RCMP Image)
Shuswap social media sleuth directs RCMP to decorations swiped in “Grinch-like” crime

Decorations stolen from five homes in Sicamous and Salmon Arm returned to rightful owners

Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listen to Major General Dany Fortin respond to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Who should get Canada’s first COVID vaccines — the most vulnerable or superspreaders?

Up to 249,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will arrive on Canadian soil by the end of the month

Conservative MP Dan Albas speaks about his private member’s bill in Ottawa, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Conservative MP Dan Albas speaks about his private member’s bill in Ottawa, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. MP drafts legislation to open floodgates on interprovincial booze sales

Four provinces allow direct-to-consumer sales into their jurisdictions

An impromptu memorial for Dr. Walter Reynolds, who died after he was attacked in an examination room, rests outside the Village Mall walk-in clinic in Red Deer, Alta., on Aug. 11. Deng Mabiour pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in court on Monday. (File photo by The Canadian Press)
Man pleads not guilty to first-degree murder in Red Deer doctor’s death

Dr. Walter Reynolds was fatally wounded in his walk-in clinic in August

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents bill to delay B.C.’s budget as late as April 30, and allow further spending before that, B.C. legislature, Dec. 8, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. delays 2021 budget, moves to borrow more for COVID-19

$1,000 family benefit coming, online applications open Dec. 18

The drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital set up earlier this week has started testing. (Black Press Media File)
One death confirmed in relation to COVID-19 outbreak at Greater Victoria hospital

At least 12 people infected with COVID-19 from outbreak

Most Read