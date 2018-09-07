UPDATED: Vernon Fire Ban lifted

Recent rain and cooler temperatures have reduced the wildfire risk for the region.

Campfires that comply with the City of Vernon Good Neighbour and the Fire Services Bylaws are once again allowed within the City of Vernon.

The campfire ban has been lifted as recent rain and cooler temperatures have reduced the wildfire risk for the region.

“Please continue to use care and caution if enjoying a campfire,” said Dave Lind, Fire Chief for the City of Vernon. “It’s is a requirement that fires not be left unattended and that they are fully extinguished.”

But, the Regional District of North Okanagan would like to clarify that the campfire ban within the RDNO Electoral Areas is still in effect. Precipitation is expected this weekend, however, the current conditions and fuels are still vulnerable to wildfire. Because of the risk, the RDNO Electoral Areas will not be rescinding the campfire ban until a further review is undertaken on Monday, September 10. They ask citizens to refer to local municipal office for the local ruling on the rescind notice.

UPDATED: Vernon Fire Ban lifted

