Vernon firefighters adapt fundraisers amid COVID-19 pandemic

One person could possibly win $10,000 while supporting the Vernon Firefighters Charity Committee and its three charities.

“With the pandemic, it has been a tough year to safely fundraiser, but we know it can’t stop completely,” committee spokesman Dave Robinson said.

Normally, around this time, members would be raising funds for the BC Burn Fund, Muscular Dystrophy Canada and the North Okanagan Hospice Society by selling 50/50 tickets at Vipers games or in public events like the Boot Drive.

“Since we are not able to do these things, we had to look at other ways to support our charities.”

Enter the 50/50 Winter Draw.

Only 1,000 tickets are up for grabs and each costs $20. In-person tickets will be sold at Stations 1 and 2 in Vernon, with COVID-19 precautions in place, or they can be purchased online by emailing vernonfirecharities@gmail.com.

They will be available until Jan. 31, 2021, with the draw set to take place Feb. 1.

“The response has been very positive and tickets are selling quickly,” Robinson said. “It may turn into a fundraiser that we do annually or even more.”

