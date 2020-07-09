Firefighters Mike Stoll and Bryan Carter showcase Vernon Fire Rescue Services’ new rescue tool, a tire attachment for basket stretchers, which makes for safer and more efficient rescues in remote locations. July 9, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon firefighters showcase new rescue equipment

New tools helping VFRS make safer, swifter and more versatile rescue operations

With a new set of tools at their disposal, Vernon firefighters now have the means to make swifter and safer rescue operations.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) has received newly purchased auto extrication gear as well as a tire attachment for its basket stretchers. Both sets of equipment ease the task of safely completing rescue calls in remote locations.

The extrication kit includes battery-powered hydraulic jaws—one for cutting through metal, another for spreading it apart, and combi tool that combines both functions.

Vernon city council budgeted $50,000 for the new equipment. While the cost of the four extrication tools was roughly $60,000, a donation of more than $12,500 from the Vernon Four Seasons Kiwanis Club helped equip VFRS with the full kit.

Before the arrival of the new tools, getting into vehicles involved setting up a power plant and stretching out range-restricting hydraulic hoses.

By contrast, the new tools are compact, highly mobile and feature built-in hydraulics.

“It really is a game-changer for us as far as deployment,” said Deputy Chief Dwight Seymour.

“We can get into a lot more different spaces (and) we have longer access. If we’re going down an embankment for example, we don’t have to bring down a power plant plus the hydraulic lines. It’s as simple as grabbing the tool and it goes wherever we go.”

The tools have already saved time during recent calls, as firefighters Bryan Carter and Brad Crawford explained at the fire hall Thursday.

One incident in late June saw a driver crash into a house along Palmer Road in Vernon.

“The passenger door wouldn’t open so we just pulled the door off from the hinge side,” said Carter. “I was holding the door and we cut it off from the hinge side and then pulled it off. It worked perfectly.”

READ MORE: Driver crashes vehicle into Vernon home

Crawford recalled an incident that took place before the new tools arrived.

“We had a rescue we had to do where a car hit a semi and ended up about 30 feet down a bank, so (we) have to take the power plant and lines down with us … whereas with these ones you pick it up, turn it on and you’re running already.”

For rescue calls that take responders into the winding hiking and cycling trails in the local area, another tool has arrived at VFRS thanks to firefighter Mike Stoll.

“Basically it’s a mountain bike tire fitted to a frame that we can attach to our basket stretchers, just to make it easier to get the stretcher, person and the equipment in and out of remote locations,” Stoll said.

The $1,800 basket stretcher can be set up and attached to the tire in minutes, and has a hand brake to give firefighters more control on steeper sections of trail. The wheeled stretcher is tall and narrow—perfect for manoeuvring through trails such as the ones found in Ellison Provincial Park, where the tool was utilized in the rescue of an injured hiker early last month.

“In all, it’s safety for our responders as far as their lifting and the control that they have, but also a lot smoother and safer ride for the patient,” DC Seymour said.

READ MORE: Local club funds new rescue equipment for Vernon firefighters

READ MORE: Injured 71-year-old mountain biker rescued from Vernon trail

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

firefightersSearch and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
3 people dead in Prince George motel fire
Next story
Summerland Museum reopens

Just Posted

$500 fine for Vernon man caught near Coldstream playground

Richard Slobodian, 58, served one night in jail and ordered to pay for breaching probation

Vernon firefighters showcase new rescue equipment

New tools helping VFRS make safer, swifter and more versatile rescue operations

House arrest for Vernon physiotherapist guilty of sexual assault

Stephen Witvoet to serve 18-month conditional sentencing following July 8 hearing

Bike parks open at Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort

The resort is also reopening spa, rental, retail and some restaurant services

Classical music festival going ahead in Vernon, Kelowna

The fifth annual Vernon Proms Classical Music Festival has modified programming to keep people safe

B.C. identifies 20 new COVID-19 cases, travellers specified in count

Pandemic total 3,028 cases, 51 people from outside Canada

LETTER: Former Summerland mayors speak out on solar project

Five former Summerland mayors sign name to short letter

Emergency crews conduct CPR on unresponsive person in Okanagan Lake

West Kelowna emergency crews are on scene at the shores of Jubilee Mobile Home Park

Filing deadline in RCMP sexual-harassment class-action extended due to COVID-19

Plaintiffs now have until January 2021 to submit claims for up to $222,000

Jamie Bacon pleads guilty to charge in Surrey Six case

The plea brings an end to a complex legal case that has spanned more than a decade

Summerland Museum reopens

Museum to open on July 15 with reduced operating hours

Hefty undeclared driver charges piling up, ICBC warns customers

Average extra penalty $2,971 after an at-fault accident

Kootnekoff: B.C. Supreme Court rules clause in Uber’s contract is invalid

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years.

Survey, hotline launched amid probe into racist blood-alcohol guessing game at B.C. hospital

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed to lead an investigation by Health Minister Adrian Dix

Most Read