Vernon fireworks show adds special events

Flyover and group skydive part of the pre-fireworks Canada Day events

Snowflakes will be in the Vernon sky on Canada Day.

The Craftsman Collision Canada Day Fireworks on July 1 will now feature a pair of added events prior to the fireworks display at Kin Beach at 10:30 p.m.

“The forecast is for Snowflakes in the sky above Okanagan Lake at approximately 9:15 p.m. on July 1 as four of our local RV4 aerobatic planes will make several passes over Okanagan Lake at Kin Beach,” said Canada Day Fireworks Committee spokesperson Terry Schmauder.

“Okanagan Skydive will be attempting a large group formation and landing at the Vernon Airport following the Snowflakes flyover.”

The Craftsman Collision Canada Day Fireworks will start at 10:30 p.m., set off from barges on Okanagan Lake.

“Please make every effort to listen to the musically choreographed simulcast on 107.5 Beach Radio to enjoy the total experience of the fireworks show,” said Schmauder. “It must be a direct FM radio reception rather than cell phone or other online play to be synchronized correctly due to Internet delays.”

Vantage points include Paddlewheel Park, Kin Beach, Bench Road, Bella Vista and Lakeshore roads.

Volunteer cleanup is scheduled for the morning following the fireworks with Vernon Yacht Club and area volunteers.

Innerspace Diving will be doing a cleanup of sunken debris following the show.

Schmauder and Manulife Securities Inc. have donated 4,000 Glow wristbands to be handed out by Beach Radio Events Crew.

