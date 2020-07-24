A controlled burn in the Foothills area of Vernon was completed July 23, 2020, burning piles of debris as part of a wider wildland fuel management project started in 2019. (City of Vernon - Contributed)

Vernon Foothills fuel management a success ahead of wildfire season

Controlled burn in Foothills area completed with days to spare

A controlled burn in the Foothills area of Vernon was completed with three days to spare.

A low-risk Category 2 small pile burning on a 10-acre parcel of city-owned land in the Foothills was conducted July 22. This was a part of a larger fuel mitigation project that began in 2019 to reduce the risk of serious wildfire should one occur.

“Originally we anticipated up to five days of burn activity would be needed to take care of the debris and tree trimmings that have been prepared for this portion of the project,” Vernon Fire Chief David Lind said. “However, the contractor and his team managed to complete the work in just two days, thanks in part to excellent weather conditions and venting.

“We’re pleased to say the piles burned down quickly and there was minimal smoke impact to the neighbourhood.”

BC Wildfire Service has increased its wildfire danger rating in Vernon to moderate-to-high on the heels of days of hot and dry weather.

The completion of this wildfire mitigation project was important for everyone’s safety, the City of Vernon said in a statement issued July 23.

“Controlled burning take a lot of coordination and is entirely weather dependent,” Chief Lind said. “We knew we were going to have a small window of opportunity to deal with this material, so we are very happy with the results and are grateful for the quick and concise job that was done to help protect our community.”

Upon provincial permits, a full prescribed burn is anticipate to take place on the 10-acre parcel of land when conditions are appropriate.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services will continue to monitor conditions and keep residents update on the fuel management project.

