Nature’s Fare Markets’ Tara Berger presents a $10,000 cheque to Stefan Reid of the Salvation Army Food Bank in Vernon on Dec. 19, 2019. (Contributed)

Vernon grocer donates $10K to food bank

‘Taking care of each other is the first step in building sustainable, healthy communities’: CEO

In the name of health and happy holidays, Nature’s Fare Markets donated $10,000 to the Salvation Army Food Bank in Vernon on Thursday.

Altogether, the health and wellness retailer will donate a total of $48,500 to community food banks across the province.

“We believe that taking care of each other is the first step in building sustainable, healthy communities, which is why we’ve supported local food banks for over 20 years,” CEO Michael Sherwood said.

Donations to local food banks will be accepted at all Nature’s Fare Market locations until the end of December.

READ MORE: South Korean ski team has $20,000 of gear stolen in Vernon

READ MORE: Highways and school bus routes No. 1 priority: North Okanagan road contractor

