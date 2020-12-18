Vernon mobile hairstylist Deanna Gaudry (right) receives a donation of equipment from fellow hairstylists Blanca Crane of Blanca’s Hairstyling (from left), Cher Hinz of Cherz, Cyenthia Findlay of Styles on Mane and Karla Bruneau from Studio 568 (missing from photo) after her own equipment was stolen from her vehicle on the weekend of Dec. 12-13. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon mobile hairstylist Deanna Gaudry (right) receives a donation of equipment from fellow hairstylists Blanca Crane of Blanca’s Hairstyling (from left), Cher Hinz of Cherz, Cyenthia Findlay of Styles on Mane and Karla Bruneau from Studio 568 (missing from photo) after her own equipment was stolen from her vehicle on the weekend of Dec. 12-13. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon hairstylists clip together equipment to help peer

After mobile hairstylist was robbed of her work tools, four women band together to help

Maybe there was a bit of foreshadowing of a happy ending in the Christmas movie Deanna Gaudry watched with the Vernon branch of Canadian Mental Health Association on Saturday, Dec. 12.

After the movie, which came with some pizza, Gaudry got in her car and headed to her residence in downtown Vernon, parking on the street near her home.

A mobile hairstylist by trade, Gaudry didn’t return to her car until Sunday night, Dec. 13. That’s when she realized that somebody broke into her car in the front seat, went into the back and pulled out all of her hairstyling equipment from the trunk.

“I guess they really wanted those things that probably didn’t mean anything to them but mean everything to me,” said Gaudry, 55, mother of four.

Gaudry told her two brothers of the theft and one posted the situation to Facebook, which brought about comments from readers about what a bad place Vernon is to live because of the crime.

Enter Gaudry’s former salon workmate Cher Hinz, owner-operator of Cherz in the same 31st Avenue downtown storefront with Cyenthia Findlay of Styles on Mane – also a former colleague of Gaudry’s in another salon – and Blanca Crane of Blanca’s Hairstyling. The trio, along with Karla Bruneau from Studio 568 in Coldstream, combed together some of their old equipment and gave it to Gaudry Thursday, Dec. 18, so she could start to work again.

“I was reading on Facebook about the theft and people saying what a bad place Vernon is, so I thought we should do something nice to let people know it isn’t a bad place,” said Hinz. “We know Deanna. Cyenthia and I have worked with her at other salons. We wanted to do this so she could get back working and wouldn’t have to buy anything.”

Gaudry fought back tears as she happily accepted the equipment which included scissors, clippers, masks, combs and everything she needed to return to work.

“This will get me going,” she said before she started to chuckle. “I got a client booked for tomorrow. I’ve only done her hair once, she lives downtown. I took the booking as usual but then thought, ‘Oh, no, wait, I don’t have the stuff to do her hair,’ but then I remembered, ‘Oh, no, I do because I’m coming here today.’

“I’m overwhelmed. Both of these women (Hinz, Findlay) I’ve worked with in the past. This brought me to tears. When I told my family, especially my daughter, we both had tears in our eyes.”

It was the fourth time Gaudry has been robbed since she moved downtown. Despite the latest theft, she remains a believer in humanity.

“I know stuff like this happens. I live in a neighbourhood that’s not that safe,” said Gaudry. “But that’s OK. I have always had faith in people.”

READ MORE: Vernon woman launches fundraiser for Mexican orphanage


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DonationLocal Businesstheft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
380,000 British Columbians expected to be immunized for COVID-19 by March: Top doctor

Just Posted

(Village of Lumby photo)
More staff needed to maintain Lumby’s Salmon Trail

Village operations manager says safety improvements are needed for the walking trail and its bridges

Vernon mobile hairstylist Deanna Gaudry (right) receives a donation of equipment from fellow hairstylists Blanca Crane of Blanca’s Hairstyling (from left), Cher Hinz of Cherz, Cyenthia Findlay of Styles on Mane and Karla Bruneau from Studio 568 (missing from photo) after her own equipment was stolen from her vehicle on the weekend of Dec. 12-13. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon hairstylists clip together equipment to help peer

After mobile hairstylist was robbed of her work tools, four women band together to help

Cheryl Witter (centre) and her staff at North End Spine and Sports Physiotherapy are celebrating Witter’s 25th anniversary as a Vernon physiotherapist. She and former husband Bob Powls started Powl-Witter Spine and Sport Dec. 18, 1995. (Photo submitted)
PHOTOS: Vernon physio clinic reaches quarter-century milestone

Cheryl Witter of Spine and Sport North End reflects on 25 years of serving Greater Vernon

Christmas displays are getting more and more impressive in Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
VIDEO: Check out Vernon’s Christmas lights display from home

Photos of approximately 20 homes turned into a video for all to enjoy

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society has reeled in a city grant to help keep the Vernon Towne Cinema alive. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Christmas comes early for some Vernon groups

Other wish list items aren’t being fulfilled due to limited funds

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
380,000 British Columbians expected to be immunized for COVID-19 by March: Top doctor

Dr. Bonnie Henry says 1,215 health-care workers have been vaccinated so far

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Today is Grant A Wish Day, in support of Make-A-Wish

Join Black Press Media and BraveFace to help grant wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions

A child in the community places flowers at the site where a Surrey mom was killed by a runaway cargo van on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. On Thursday, dozens of people from the community came together to pay tribute to the mom. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Dozens pay tribute to Surrey mom killed by runaway cargo van while walking with children

Police say the woman was walking her children home from school

Seven-year-old Blake Karlson presents George Pugh of the Summerland Fire Department with a donation of $2,867 for the annual Toys and Toonies for Tots and Teens toy drive. Karlson raised the money by baking and selling 310 dozen cookies. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Seven-year-old Summerland raises nearly $3,000 for toy drive

Sale of 310 dozen cookies provides funding for annual gift drive

A demonstrator wears representations of sea lice outside the Fisheries and Oceans Canada offices in downtown Vancouver Sept. 24, demanding more action on the Cohen Commission recommendations to protect wild Fraser River sockeye. Today (Dec. 17) Federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan gave B.C. salmon farm operators 18 months to deactivate farms in the Discovery Islands. (Quinn Bender photo)
Discovery Islands salmon farms on their way out

Federal government gives operators 18 months to grow-out their last harvest

Shopping mall food court in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Another 673 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Virus testing being refined, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

The Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea named its new octopus Henry in honour of provincial health office Dr. Bonnie Henry. Henry was released back into the sea on Dec. 16. (Photo by Bob Orchard/Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea)
VIDEO: Henry, the giant Pacific octopus named for B.C. doctor, released back into the sea

The male cephalopod spent six months at Sidney’s Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Semi collision on Highway 1 in Shuswap launches concrete barriers into oncoming lanes

Highway was closed for about half an hour due to incident

Most Read