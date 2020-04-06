Vernon high school class cancels 40-year reunion

VSS Class of 1980 planned to reunite in July; hoping to move event to 2021

The Vernon Secondary School Class of 1980 has cancelled its planned 40-year reunion in July due to COVID-19. (Morning Star - photo)

It was supposed to be one night of memories, rehashing old stories and getting caught up.

Instead, the Vernon Secondary School Class of 1980’s 40-year reunion will now be a 41st event in 2021 after organizers pulled the plug on the one-night event due to COVID-19.

“We were starting the process, had two meetings, when COVID hit,” said organizing committee chiarwoman Wendy Bennett (née Ridley). “We cancelled the third meeting and with everything that’s going on, we just decided it would be better to cancel it and hold it in 2021.”

The 40-year reunion was slated for Saturday, July 11, at a Vernon hotel.

The Class of 1980 had more than 500 graduates.



