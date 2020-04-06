The Vernon Secondary School Class of 1980 has cancelled its planned 40-year reunion in July due to COVID-19. (Morning Star - photo)

Vernon high school class cancels 40-year reunion

VSS Class of 1980 planned to reunite in July; hoping to move event to 2021

It was supposed to be one night of memories, rehashing old stories and getting caught up.

Instead, the Vernon Secondary School Class of 1980’s 40-year reunion will now be a 41st event in 2021 after organizers pulled the plug on the one-night event due to COVID-19.

“We were starting the process, had two meetings, when COVID hit,” said organizing committee chiarwoman Wendy Bennett (née Ridley). “We cancelled the third meeting and with everything that’s going on, we just decided it would be better to cancel it and hold it in 2021.”

The 40-year reunion was slated for Saturday, July 11, at a Vernon hotel.

READ MORE: Vernon Secondary School gives ‘Mr. V’ rousing send-off

The Class of 1980 had more than 500 graduates.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Schools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
As 300K+ apply for emergency benefit, Trudeau says aid coming for Canadians left behind
Next story
Introverted and extroverted kids likely to react differently to COVID-19 restrictions

Just Posted

Okanagan College students receive emergency funding

Funding is available to domestic and Indigenous students from the Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training

Vernon high school class cancels 40-year reunion

VSS Class of 1980 planned to reunite in July; hoping to move event to 2021

Easter Bunny not a COVID-19 carrier, allowed to do drop offs

World Health Organization grants permission to Bunny as he cannot transfer the virus

Donations needed for BC SPCA Vernon branch

As doors shut for COVID-19, donations slow

Okanagan temperatures to be in the double digits all week

Kelowna’s forecast projects a high of 17 degrees on Thursday

Recovery rate tops 60% but B.C. records death of man in his 40s due to COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry says 783 people have recoverd

As 300K+ apply for emergency benefit, Trudeau says aid coming for Canadians left behind

Canada Emergency Response Benefit provides $2,000 per month

Spike of visitors to Princeton-area stressing grocery supply chain and healthcare teams

‘We are really not set up to have this many people at this time of year.’ Area H Director Bob Coyne

Summerland to offer mental health webinar

Event will examine ways of coping during COVID-19 pandemic

Okanagan tourism continues to suffer following COVID-19 pandemic

The District of Lake Country voted to suspend tourism on March 31

Van crashes into Kamloops home

Police say the driver went into medical distress before the crash

Kelowna RCMP seizes guns, illicit drugs following disturbance

RCMP seized three firearms and a variety of suspected illicit and prescription drugs

Salmon Arm Silverbacks remember Humboldt Broncos on anniversary of fatal crash

Sixteen people killed, 13 injured after semi collided with team bus on April 6, 2018

West Kelowna birthday parades cancelled, Easter drive-by egg hunt still on

West K Party Parades made the decision to keep community safe

Most Read