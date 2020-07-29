Vernon hiking trail partially closed due to free-flowing water

High water levels and a creek blockage have led to flooding along the BX Falls Trail

The lower section of Vernon’s BX Falls Trail has been closed due to free-flowing water running down the pathway, the Regional District of North Okanagan said Wednesday, July 28, 2020. (RDNO photo)

The lower section of Vernon’s BX Falls Trail has been closed due to free-flowing water.

The closed section is upstream of the intake dam off Silver Star Road, where high water levels and a creek blockage have caused water to flow down the walking path for roughly one kilometre, according to the Regional District of North Okanagan.

On Wednesday General Manager of Community Services Mike Fox said the trail is adjacent to private property, which makes crossing the flooded section impossible without trespassing.

”People should not trespass on private property to avoid the water, and since the public trail isn’t accessible, they should not enter this section of the trail at all,” Fox said.

