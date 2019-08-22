Firefighters converge at a house fire on Commonage Place Thursday afternoon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon mom rescues sleeping baby from burning home

Neighbouring homes threatened by blaze, which is producing heavy black smoke

Mother’s instinct kicked in immediately as a Vernon mom rescued her one-year-old son from her burning home Thursday afternoon.

The family’s Commonage Place home went up in flames while the youngest was sleeping, shortly after 2 p.m.

“She grabbed him and threw him and the cat outside,” said the dad, who stood with his wife and kids (aside from one out of town) by his side as they watched their home of eight years go up in flames. “She ran back into the house to grab the computer hard drive with family photos.”

A neighbour ended up grabbing the mom and getting her out of the home.

Meanwhile, heavy, black smoke was visible on the hillside from every corner of town.

The fire is believed to have started at the back of the house outside and spread to bushes and then the home.

The home backs onto the DND grounds and has neighbouring homes, which were at threat from the fire.

All Vernon Fire Rescue units were called to the blaze.

The occupants were renters of the home, and did not have insurance.

READ MORE: Drugs, cash and 11 people apprehended at Vernon house

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon man facing drug trafficking charges in Kelowna
Next story
B.C. music teacher accused of sexual misconduct involving girls

Just Posted

Vernon mom rescues sleeping baby from burning home

Neighbouring homes threatened by blaze, which is producing heavy black smoke

Vernon man facing drug trafficking charges in Kelowna

The man was found with suspected cocaine, heroin and fentanyl and thousands of dollars in cash

Drugs, cash and 11 people apprehended at Vernon house

RCMP executed warrant at 35th Street home for second time in a month

B.C. family stranded in Croatia desperate to come home

Funds being raised to bring back mom and two children

North Okanagan transit to UBCO resumes

Fall schedule begins Sunday, Sept. 1

Sister Speak comes home to Okanagan on world tour

Shosws in Kelowna, Vernon and Revelstoke

B.C. music teacher accused of sexual misconduct involving girls

Police believe other victims could be out there after the arrest of Lamar Victor Alviar

South Okanagan wildfire monitored closely for hot spots

The Eagle Bluff wildfire, north of Oliver, is classified as held

UBC Okanagan, Lake Country joint community pool not a reality

Lake Country residents want a community pool, survey shows

Hell’s Angel prospect back in custody after being charged with assault

The 30-year-old man now faces several additional charges

New South Okanagan winery will open its doors soon

Phantom Creek Estates announced its new CEO and winemaker, and completed first phase of construction

B.C. man tells judge he attempted suicide a month before daughters’ murders

Andrew Berry takes stand in his defense for December 2017 deaths of young daughters

‘Plenty of time for a deal’: Teachers’ union expects kids back in school on Sept. 3

BCTF says class size, composition at the heart of the issue

Shuswap’s Rust Valley Restorers team rolling onto Netflix

Mike and Connor Hall, Avery Shoaf see Tappen-based television show expand to streaming service

Most Read