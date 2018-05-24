Vernon Hospice residents return home

Flood concerns relocated patients for more than two weeks

Hospice residents are finally returning home after flood concerns forced them to move more than two weeks ago.

With the recent stabilization of water levels in BX Creek, Hospice House will welcome its patients back from the hospital and accept new admissions from the community starting May 24.

On May 9 the decision was made by the North Okanagan Hospice Society, in consultation with Interior Health and the City of Vernon to temporarily relocate patients from Hospice House to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital due to the potential risk of flooding from BX Creek.

This was a precautionary relocation measure in light of rising waters in the neighbouring creek and the vulnerable nature of its patients.

“Our number one priority is safe, quality care,” said Elsie Swartz, Care Team Leader of the North Okanagan Hospice Society. “We are grateful for the quick response from Interior Health’s exceptional health-care professionals and the City of Vernon’s Emergency Preparedness team in our time of need. We wish to thank everyone involved for ensuring that a high level of safety, care and comfort was maintained for our patients and their families during the relocation. We also thank our staff, volunteers and the community for their ongoing support. We look forward to resuming our regular operations and welcoming everyone back to Hospice House.”

