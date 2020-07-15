The Vernon Aquatic Centre, closed since March due to COVID-19, is undergoing deep cleaning and is expected to reopen in October 2020. (City of Vernon - photo)

Vernon indoor rec centre slated for October opening

Deep cleaning has been underway while the centre remains vacant due to COVID-19

Vernon’s recreation centre won’t be open for at least a few more months. In the meantime, it’s getting a good scrubbing.

Indoor amenities at the Vernon Recreation centre closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Vernon has since said the centre’s pool auditorium, weight room and gym are scheduled to reopen in October, though that timeline is subject to change.

To offer a glimpse of the extensive cleaning taking place at the indoor centre’s kitchen, Greater Vernon Recreation released a video Wednesday featuring Bob Goble, a rec centre custodian for the City of Vernon for 14 years.

High dusting, repainted kitchen cabinets and walls, miscellaneous repairs and a long-awaited new dishwasher are among the improvements that have been made while the facility remains closed.

“We’re just taking care of a lot of the stuff that we can’t normally do, Goble says in the video. “We look forward to seeing you all back here when we reopen, and you’re going to see a fresh, bright new rec centre.”

Past videos highlighted work that’s been done at the centre’s Dogwood Gym, as well as cleaning in Kal Tire North.

Though most Greater Vernon Recreation indoor facilities remain closed, outdoor pools have been made available for public use. Lakeview Peanut Pool hours are on today (July 15) until 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Vernon forges ahead with planning of new rec centre

READ MORE: Junior golf tour returns to Okanagan with free clinic

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Fundraiser launched to keep Vernon restaurant afloat
Next story
B.C. businessman David Sidoo gets 3 months behind bars for college admissions scam

Just Posted

Armstrong Spallumcheen chamber supports Big Spend

Mark Friday, July 25 on your calendar as a day to go out and help support local businesses

Okanagan College bestows highest honour to five individuals

Couple from Westbank First Nation and men from Vernon, Kelowna and Shuswap named Honourary Fellows

Vernon indoor rec centre slated for October opening

Deep cleaning has been underway while the centre remains vacant due to COVID-19

Bikers Are Buddies set up in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Non-profit motorcycle group rides to raise awareness around bullying

Lumby organization honours club member

Monashee Toastmasters name Marena Legare Outstanding Toastmaster

Okanagan farm turns fruit into drink production

When residents support Farming Karma, they support local orchardists

Bikers Are Buddies set up in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Non-profit motorcycle group rides to raise awareness around bullying

Wet June, dry July: Okanagan on track for hot summer

Environment Canada said the summer and early fall will most likely be warmer than average

B.C. businessman David Sidoo gets 3 months behind bars for college admissions scam

Sidoo was sentenced for hiring someone take the SATs in place of his two sons

PHOTOS: Inside a newly-listed $22M mega-mansion on ALR land in B.C.

The large home, located on ALR land, is one of the last new mansions to legally be built on ALR land

Thousands of dollars in stolen rice found in B.C. warehouse

Police raid seizes $75,000 in ‘commercial scale’ theft case

Quick response saves Keremeos home from blaze

“If we didn’t get the call when we did, we would have probably had a shop loss, and a house loss.”

BC Coroner investigating sudden death in Kelowna

A woman was found dead at around 8:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Springfield Rd. on July 14

Family rescued after flipping tube on Penticton channel

Two back-to-back marine rescues Tuesday kept Penticton crews busy

Most Read