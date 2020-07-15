Vernon indoor rec centre slated for October opening

Deep cleaning has been underway while the centre remains vacant due to COVID-19

The Vernon Aquatic Centre, closed since March due to COVID-19, is undergoing deep cleaning and is expected to reopen in October 2020. (City of Vernon - photo)

Vernon’s recreation centre won’t be open for at least a few more months. In the meantime, it’s getting a good scrubbing.

Indoor amenities at the Vernon Recreation centre closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Vernon has since said the centre’s pool auditorium, weight room and gym are scheduled to reopen in October, though that timeline is subject to change.

To offer a glimpse of the extensive cleaning taking place at the indoor centre’s kitchen, Greater Vernon Recreation released a video Wednesday featuring Bob Goble, a rec centre custodian for the City of Vernon for 14 years.

High dusting, repainted kitchen cabinets and walls, miscellaneous repairs and a long-awaited new dishwasher are among the improvements that have been made while the facility remains closed.

“We’re just taking care of a lot of the stuff that we can’t normally do, Goble says in the video. “We look forward to seeing you all back here when we reopen, and you’re going to see a fresh, bright new rec centre.”

Past videos highlighted work that’s been done at the centre’s Dogwood Gym, as well as cleaning in Kal Tire North.

Though most Greater Vernon Recreation indoor facilities remain closed, outdoor pools have been made available for public use. Lakeview Peanut Pool hours are on today (July 15) until 7 p.m.

