Vernon intersection to be closed

Work continues near old Civic Arena, resulting in approximate 10-day closure of 39th Avenue and 31st Street

Continued work by the City of Vernon near the old Vernon Civic Arena site will result in the closure of the intersection of 31st Street and 39th Avenue for approximately 10 days starting Oct. 18. (Google Maps)

A major reconstruction project continues on 31st Street and with it comes word of an intersection closure.

Starting Monday, Oct. 18, at 6 a.m., the intersection at 39th Avenue and 31st Street will be closed to complete paving and line painting in the intersection. This part of the project is expected to be completed by the evening of Oct. 29.

The closure of the intersection will only take place once the intersection at 37th Avenue and 30th Street has reopened to traffic.

Detours will be available on Highway 97 and at the 29th Street and 39th Avenue roundabout. The city reminds road users to obey all traffic control signs and to slow down in work zones.

Access to local businesses in the area will be maintained throughout construction. Residents are encouraged to continue supporting local businesses.

The work on 31st Street includes the replacement of road, sidewalk, water main, storm sewer, and sanitary sewers. Improved street lighting, safety improvements at the rail crossing, and new sidewalk are also part of the planned upgrades.

The project is part of council’s commitment to replacing aged infrastructure to continue providing reliable city services. This project is jointly funded by the city’s Infrastructure Levy, Federal Gas Tax, and Sanitary Utility Funds.

