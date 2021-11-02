Vernon is ready to ‘welcome world back’: Chamber

The Vernon Chamber of Commerce said the North Okanagan is ready to welcome the world back after the federal government announced (Nov. 2) the return of international flights to the Kelowna airport starting Nov. 30, 2021. (Hayden Smith via AP)

The Vernon Chamber of Commerce is grateful that international flights will soon return to the Kelowna airport.

“YLW is the gateway to Vernon and the North Okanagan, providing easy access to the region for investors and visitors while local businesses are able to connect their products and services with the rest of the world,” chamber president Robin Cardew said.

“The resumption of international flights will not only support economic recovery of the entire region, it helps stabilize operations at YLW, which experiences a $2.5-million loss due to the lack of international flights,” Cardew said. “The federal government’s decision also tells airlines that the Okanagan is open for business.”

The federal government announced Nov. 2 that international flights would be permitted to land at Kelowna International Airport starting by the month’s end.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the world back to the North Okanagan to experience our winter activities, our dynamic cultural scene and amazing landscape,” said Cardew.

