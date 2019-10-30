Vernon launches online public survey on future recreation centre

In addition to a new recreation facility, the Vernon Aquatic Centre will be renovated as part of the city’s Recreation Master Plan (Photo: Chris Sharpe/Google Street View).

Residents in Vernon and the surrounding area now have their latest chance to provide input on their next recreation facility.

Greater Vernon Recreation Services is moving to the next step in its Active Living Centre Feasibility Study with an online survey that aims to provide planners with a better picture of the future facility residents want.

“We need to more clearly define what size and features those facilities will have”, said Doug Ross, director of recreation services. “Now the public can go online and fill out a short survey and provide their input on what types of facilities and what amenities they would like to see included in a new Active Living Centre.”

The survey is available at www.engagevernon.ca/active-living-centre. It contains questions about the type of pool residents would prefer (a 50-metre pool or a leisure pool, for instance), or what aquatic facility features they would prioritize. Some of the listed features were a waterslide, a viewing area for watching swimming lessons, a classroom adjacent to the pool deck and improved accessibility.

The survey also asks what additional recreation spaces the public would like to see round out the Active Living Centre. Options include a single or double gymnasium, a climbing wall, an indoor playground a dance or martial arts studio and a running track.

The Feasibility Study will continue with an open house at the Vernon Recreation Centre Nov. 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. There, the public is invited to see draft facility design options based on the public input received to date. Consultants from FaulknerBrowns will be there to share information and gather the public’s thoughts on the designs.

There will also be a number of pop-up feedback sessions at different locations throughout November. The schedule is listed below:

Nov. 2, 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Village Green Mall

Nov. 6, 5 – 7 p.m. at Coldstream Municipal Hall

Nov. 8, 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. at the Snow Show (Kal Tire Place)

Nov. 14, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at BX Elementary School

Nov. 15, 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Craft Show (Kal Tire Place)

Nov. 19, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Okanagan College – Cafeteria

Nov. 22, 5:45 – 9 p.m. at the Vernon Vipers game (Kal Tire Place)

Brendan Shykora