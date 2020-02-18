Vernon branch of the Okanagan Regional Library. (Morning Star files)

Vernon library to launch tech lab

$74K donation brings Vernon library closer to Inspiration Lab opening

The Vernon branch of the Okanagan Regional Library is one step closer to opening its Inspiration Lab space.

“We are so excited to share this project with the community,” branch head Kristy Hennings said.

The Vernon library has been working closely with the Okanagan Science Centre, Vernon Community Arts Centre and Community Futures to ensure the Inspiration Lab will fit the plans being made for the North Okanagan Innovation Centre and Makerspace, Hennings said.

“We have had the opportunity to speak to many stakeholders and community members and the Inspiration Lab reflects what our community is looking for,” she said.

Set to open on the second floor this May, the Inspiration Lab will allow for recording, digitization and creation.

The lab will boast large sound booths and digitization stations featuring the Adobe Creative Cloud suites on the Microsoft Surface computers. Educational courses will also be run and resources staff will be on hand to help answer the public’s questions about the new technology.

Access to the high-tech tools is free of charge.

“This is an incredible opportunity for all members of our community to have access to fantastic digital resources, and we could not have done this without the support of the Vernon Friends of the Library,” Hennings said.

“The group of volunteers has worked for years to save enough money to fund this project,” Hennings said. “And we are so grateful for their generosity.”

The charity group donated $74,000 towards the opening of the new lab space. In 2019, the Friends of the Library donated an additional $25,000 to go towards technology.

Donation

