Vernon lifeguard helps save man’s life

Aquatic Centre staffer helps examine and identify hospital need in January incident

A Vernon man was swimming at the Aquatic Centre in January when he experienced pain in his neck.

Little did he know, he was having a stroke.

The man, a father of eight, sought out a lifeguard on duty to let her know he was in pain.

“The lifeguard performed a thorough examination and determined that he needed to go to the hospital,” Recreation Services wrote in its report to council.

The man was hesitant, the report reads, but lifeguards convinced him to go with BC Ambulance Services.

Upon arrival at Vernon Jubilee Hospital, it was determined the man was experiencing a stroke.

“If he had not gone to the hospital, the outcome could have been far different,” the report reads.

In a handwritten note accompanying a family photo, the man’s wife penned a personalized message of thanks.

“Dear Vernon Recreation Centre,” she started. “On Jan. 2, Phil suffered a stroke while swimming. We wish to thank you for the care your staff provided during this emergency situation; it truly made the difference in his survival.”

“Thank you for the training and procedures you had in place to ensure prompt and proper response.” the letter continued. “We also appreciate the follow-up phone call and personal care we received from the lifeguards.”

On Feb. 21, a Recreational Services arena attendant aided an adult league hockey player after he went into a cardiac arrest.

