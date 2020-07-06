Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers subdue an assault suspect on the railway bridge over Kalamalka Road Sunday, July 5. (Zach Taralson photo)

Vernon man arrested after reports of assaults on Kal Lake Rotary Pier

RCMP officers successful in taking man into custody after takedown on railway trestle

One man is in custody after Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received numerous reports Sunday night, July 5, of a man assaulting people at Kalamalka Lake Beach.

Police dispatch was advised at around 8 p.m. of an altercation between two men on the Rotary Pier where one man was punched unconscious and fell into the lake. While witnesses helped the victim out of the water, a male suspect continued to assault other people on the dock and the beach.

Officers responded to the area and located the man in the parking lot, where he was advised he was under arrest for assault. The suspect refused to comply and fled on foot toward the train trestle over Kalamalka Road.

“The suspect was in a highly agitated state, standing at the top of the trestle and was screaming at police that he would kill them,” said Cpl. Tania Finn, media relations officer of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “The officers on scene attempted to de-escalate the situation verbally and encouraged the man to give himself up peacefully.

“Given the dangerous location and the suspect’s level of aggression, officers deployed a conducted energy weapon which successfully caused a neural muscular incapacitation of the suspect. This permitted officers to take the suspect into custody without further incident or injury to the suspect or the officers involved.”

A 27-year-old Vernon man remains in custody in order to appear in court. One of the victims was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Const. Stephanie Buchanan at the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP non-emergency line of 250-545-7171.

READ MORE: Milestone RCMP Cops For Kids fundraiser ride going virtual


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Two dead in motorcycle crashes on Hwy. 99 near Pemberton over the weekend
Next story
Kamloops RCMP looking into officer’s ‘black face’ social media posts

Just Posted

New Lumby Disc Golf Course nears opening

Man behind new outdoor village activity says course will open “in a couple of weeks”

Vernon man arrested after reports of assaults on Kal Lake Rotary Pier

RCMP officers successful in taking man into custody after takedown on railway trestle

Lake Country UBCO grad wins top honours

Teagan MacDougall is the 2020 recipient of the Pushor Mitchell LLP Gold Medal Leadership Prize and $10K

Vernon man arrested after reports of assaults on Kal Lake Rotary Pier

RCMP officers successful in taking man into custody after takedown on railway trestle

Community Champion: no greater gift than giving, Lisa Kurulok says

July 2020 Community Champion volunteers in several organizations throughout North Okanagan

Isolation, drug toxicity lead to spike in First Nations overdose deaths amid pandemic: FNHA

Deaths increased by 93% between January and May

B.C. records 31 new cases, six deaths over three days due to COVID-19

There are 166 active cases in B.C., 16 people in hospital

Police issue warning after baby comes across suspected drugs in Kamloops park

The 11-month-old girl’s mother posted photos on social media showing a small plastic bag containing a purple substance

B.C. highway widening job reduced, costs still up $61 million

Union-only project scales back work to widen Trans-Canada

Kamloops man pleads guilty in vehicle-ramming incident that injured a Mountie

Adam Hibbert was arrested following a collision during a police pursuit on May 26, 2019

Aggressive peacock removed from Victoria building entrance after attacking resident

Peacock used entranceway as mating ground for months

Greater Victoria nanny pleads guilty to child porn, sexual interference charges

Johnathon Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to slew of sex crimes

Victoria man dies after skydiving incident on Vancouver Island

34-year-old had made more than 1,000 jumps

BC Wildfire Service to conduct night vision trials for helicopters in South Okanagan

This technology could assist with future firefighting operations

Most Read