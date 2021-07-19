Vernon man dies in hospital after Highway 97 crash

One person was sent by air ambulance to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 north of Vernon Saturday afternoon, July 17. (Contributed)

An 81-year-old Vernon man died in hospital after Saturday’s multi-vehicle crash north of Vernon.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said when they arrived on scene of a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Meadowlark Road on July 17 around 5:30 p.m., one involved vehicle, a Nissan Rogue, was on fire.

Police said the woman driver of the Nissan escaped before the vehicle fire started.

“One occupant was trapped and the second vehicle caught fire, igniting a grass fire,” BX Swan Lake Fire Department deputy chief Brad Stickle told Black Press.

“The crews stopped the fire short of the other vehicle. We extricated one occupant out of a vehicle and that person was taken by medevac to hospital.”

Initial investigations point to the other vehicle involved, a Buick Lesabre, entering the highway directly into the path of the Nissan Rogue causing a chain reaction collision involving four vehicles, police said.

Highway 97 was closed in both directions while emergency crews completed their work.

“Vernon North Okanagan RCMP offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” Const. Chris Terleski said.

The collision remains under investigation.

