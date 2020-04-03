The body of Natsumi Kogawa, 30, was found in the Gabriola Mansion on Vancouver’s Davie Street in September 2016. (Vancouver Police Department)

Vernon man’s appeal of murder conviction postponed by COVID-19

William Victor Schneider was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Natsumi Kogawa in 2016

A Vernon man found guilty of murdering a Japanese exchange student in 2016 will have to wait until October for his appeal.

William Victor Schneider was set to return to court on May 14, 2020, but will now appear on Oct. 16, according to B.C. Court of Appeal.

Natsumi Kogawa, 30, was reported missing Sept. 12, 2016, after having last been seen in Burnaby four days prior. Video footage surfaced showing Kogawa walking with Schneider the day she disappeared.

Her body was discovered Sept. 29, 2016, on the grounds of the Gabriola Mansion on Davie Street. Schneider was arrested the same day in Vernon and charged with her murder.

B.C. Supreme and Provincial courts suspended regular operations March 18 as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. All out-of-custody criminal matters scheduled between that date and May 16 have been adjourned.

Schneider, born in 1967, was sentenced to life in prison in November 2018. His appeal will be heard in front of three provincial judges.

READ MORE: Two inmates at prison housing Robert Pickton test positive for COVID-19

READ MORE: B.C. lawyer describes inmate’s positive COVID-19 test as ‘a huge problem’

Vernon man's appeal of murder conviction postponed by COVID-19

