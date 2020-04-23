Vernon mayor gives thanks to volunteers

The City of Vernon put the spotlight on its more than 140 volunteers during National Volunteer Week on April 23, 2020. (Charles Espey - File)

“Volunteers are the backbone of a community,” Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming said to mark National Volunteer Week.

“It never ceases to amaze me how many people in our city step up

and work tirelessly to make great things happen when there is a need,” he said April 23. “Whether it’s working at a large sporting or cultural event, serving on a local board, directly assisting those with needs, or helping with a small fundraising campaign, Vernon is full of driven, compassionate, and generous individuals who just want to make a positive difference – and they’re doing it!”

The City of Vernon has more than 140 volunteers lending a hand on a regular basis, around 70 of which serve on council committees and the tourism commission. Another 70-plus volunteers work with the Community Safety Office and RCMP Crime Prevention unit.

“These folks are dedicated to this work,” Mayor Cumming said. “Some of them have been volunteering with the city for more than two decades, providing invaluable expertise, advice and recommendations on a variety of issues to help make this a great place to live.

“Our RCMP volunteers act as extra eyes and ears on the street to help keep us safe. And it’s all because they love serving their community.”

On behalf of the City of Vernon and council, the mayor extended his gratitude to “each and every person who volunteers in our city,” he said.

“This is especially important right now as we all navigate the difficulties of a public health emergency,” he said. “We are seeing many examples of our citizens caring for one another, whether close friends or complete strangers, all in the name of getting through this difficult time together. Each and every one of you is making a difference here in Vernon, and for that, we are grateful.”

