Vernon-Monashee MLA pays tribute to late city councillor

Vernon council paid tribute to late councillor Dalvir Nahal at their first meeting Tuesday, Sept. 7, since the two-term councillor’s passing. Nahal, 45, died Sunday, Sept. 5, following a 10-year battle with cancer. (File photo)

There needs to be more awareness around early detection of breast cancer, said Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu in the legislature Thursday.

Sandhu brought up the topic Oct. 28, amid Breast Cancer Awareness Month, in honour of her friend and City of Vernon Coun. Dalvir Nahal.

“Unfortunately, in Vernon-Monashee we have lost our incredible longtime community advocate, volunteer, city councillor and a great friend to cancer at a very young age,” Sandhu said, noting Nahal was first diagnosed at 35 in 2011.

“She left many legacies in her community which cannot be stated in two minutes,” she said, her voice cracking.

Sandhu spoke of Nahal’s maintained positive outlook on life.

“She always helped and inspired others despite her own battle with cancer,” Sandhu told the legislature. “Her smile was infectious. She was an inspiration for many and her legacy will live on for generations to come.”

In a Facebook post made by Sandhu, along with the clip from the legislature, she said she spoke of Nahal’s courage and commitment to her community.

“Every day I miss our sweet, dear friend. Even now, my heart is heavy and sad. But I know, she is smiling down, with a sly grin, telling us to stay positive because we got this.”

