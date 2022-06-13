Vernon motel murder trial schedule sought

A woman facing second-degree murder charges will go before trial.
Paige Courtney Howse is accused in the death of 34-year-old Alishia Lemp in 2020.
Howse, 29, was arrested by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit in Surrey on Sept. 24, 2021 and was formally charged the same day.
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to the Best Value Inn and Suites in Vernon around 8 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2020 to investigate a suspicious death in a hotel room.
“For the past 18 months, our investigative team has worked tirelessly, through several jurisdictions, to bring the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ms. Lemp’s death to this point,” said Cpl. David Hoekstra of the Serious Crimes Unit in October 2021.
A bail review for Howse is scheduled for June 20 and it is expected that a date for her trial will be set on June 27.
A second-degree murder charge has been laid against Paige Courtney Howse in the Feb. 28, 2020, death of Alishia Lemp, pictured. (Facebook)
Police tape has been placed around a second-floor unit at the Best Value Inn and Suites, Vernon, Feb. 29, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)