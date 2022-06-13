Vernon motel murder trial schedule sought

Alishia Lemp was found dead in a Vernon hotel room in 2020. (Facebook photo)

A woman facing second-degree murder charges will go before trial.

Paige Courtney Howse is accused in the death of 34-year-old Alishia Lemp in 2020.

Howse, 29, was arrested by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit in Surrey on Sept. 24, 2021 and was formally charged the same day.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to the Best Value Inn and Suites in Vernon around 8 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2020 to investigate a suspicious death in a hotel room.

“For the past 18 months, our investigative team has worked tirelessly, through several jurisdictions, to bring the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ms. Lemp’s death to this point,” said Cpl. David Hoekstra of the Serious Crimes Unit in October 2021.

“We want to extend our sincerest condolences to the family of Ms. Lemp and our appreciation for their patience during this incredibly difficult time.”

An obituary for Lemp describes her as an extroverted and adventurous young woman who loved to travel “especially with her beloved Yorkie, ‘Soup.’”

The obituary said Lemp’s home base was Kelowna, but she also spent time living in Victoria and “on and off” in London, Ont.

Howse’s court records show she has previously faced weapon charges and charges of arson and motor vehicle theft. She has made appearances in Vancouver, Kamloops and Vernon courts.

A bail review for Howse is scheduled for June 20 and it is expected that a date for her trial will be set on June 27.

