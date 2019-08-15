The North Okanagan Cycling Society was awarded the Volunteer Group of the Year award by BC Parks. The Vernon group was nominated by BC Parks’ area supervisor Ryan Elphick (from left); NOCS treasurer Pete Zablotny, vice-president Matt Ball and president Brett Woods accepted the award and park rangers Keegan Hoffman and Nicole Kier. (Supplied)

Vernon mountain biking advocacy group wins provincial volunteer award

BC Parks recognizes North Okanagan Cycling Society for volunteer efforts

The province has acknowledged all of the hard work and effort put forth by the North Okanagan Cycling Society (NOCS).

The Vernon mountain biking advocacy group has been awarded the Volunteer Group of the Year award.

“This award recognizes and gives thanks to our membership for exceeding expectations and reflects the hard work and good spirit of our community,” NOCS president Brett Woods said.

“This demonstrates to our members that we are seated at the stakeholder table and positions us well for new opportunities, long-term planning and continued growth for mountain biking in the area.”

The group, which now includes 1,000 members, maintains and builds bike trails, organizes group rides and runs programs for the mountain bike community in the North Okanagan.

“This shows us there is a growing interest in mountain biking in the community,” NOCS spokesperson Dudley Coulter said. “The more members we have, the more effectively we can advocate for new trails and protect existing ones.”

According to BC Parks, hundreds of groups and individuals donate their time to care for 1,033 provincial parks and protected areas in the province. BC Parks values these contributions and with this award, it recognizes those who go above and beyond.

NOCS was nominated by Ryan Elphic, the area supervisor for BC Parks Kootenay/Okanagan Region.

The organization is currently enjoying a summer break from its programming, but it will resume its work on Sept. 7, 2019, with its popular Toonie Ride Series.

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
More downtime announced for Tolko Armstrong, Lumby divisions
Next story
Shuswap resident on disability fights BC Hydro smart meter installation

Just Posted

Vernon mountain biking advocacy group wins provincial volunteer award

BC Parks recognizes North Okanagan Cycling Society for volunteer efforts

More downtime announced for Tolko Armstrong, Lumby divisions

High cost of logs, weak markets lead to downtime from Aug. 17 to Sept. 2

Vernon kids spend summer sharpening volleyball skills

Vernon Christian School hosts weeklong camps to sharpen skills for the court

North Okanagan rodeo kids make continental impressions

Sisters from Falkland, Vernon cowboy, have top-10 finishes at Canadian and North American events

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: A lot of sun and a little smoke

Your weather report for Thursday, August 15th, 2019.

Beaver family spotted at Vernon beach

Local resident catches a mother beaver and her babies on camera

VIDEO: Trudeau repeats non-apology for ‘standing up for jobs’ in SNC-Lavalin case

PM reiterates he disagrees with report, but accepts it and takes responsibility for his actions

Snedden House welcomes musicians home in Kelowna

A hot meal, a place to stay if they need it and an incredible show … bands eat first, though

Strong winds fuel northern B.C. wildfires; progress made on Eagle Bluff blaze

Eagle Bluff remains B.C.’s most threatening wildfire, burning near Oliver, B.C.

Shuswap resident on disability fights BC Hydro smart meter installation

Crown corporation threatens to cut power unless it’s allowed to access, replace analog device

Resident satisfaction surveys high in Okanagan community

A survey for the District of Lake Country had a 97 per cent satisfaction rating

Alleged destruction of protected bird nests in the South Okanagan investigated

Cliff swallows are a protected species under the Migratory Bird Convention Act and are in decline

Weeding out the competition: Grand Forks to host cannabis contest at fall fair

Mayor to be among judges evaluating look, smell and ‘burnability’

‘Superpod’ of killer whales spotted off Vancouver Island

Questions of health, food supply still plague dwindling southern resident killer whale population

Most Read