Vernon Mounties found car keys, seek owner

Rightful owner sought for lost keys found in July by police

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are seeking the rightful owner of this set of keys found in July. (RCMP)

Vernon police are looking for the rightful owner of a set of keys.

A set of keys complete with a fob for a Nissan vehicle were found by an officer in July.

If the keys look familiar, the rightful owner is urged to contact Const. Kevin Hamilton with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

“Be prepared to attend the Vernon detachment with the Nissan vehicle in order to prove these keys can open your vehicle,” media officer Cpl. Tania Finn said in a statement issued Wednesday, Aug. 19.

