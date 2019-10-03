Vernon moving company Canada’s best agent

Cidel Moving and Storage named Agent of the Year by the Canadian Association of Movers

Vernon’s Cidel Moving and Storage has been named Agent of the Year by the Canadian Association of Movers. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

A Vernon moving company has been named Canada’s best.

The Canadian Association of Movers’ (CAM)will present Cidel Moving and Storage with its Agent of the Year award at a ceremony in Blue Mountain, Ont. in November.

“It’s fantastic to be recognized as a hard-working company that cares about customer service,” said Cidel’s Rick Zoethout from a job site in Green Lake, in the south Cariboo.

Cidel is being honoured by the moving industry for its high standards of quality control and level of satisfaction with its services as expressed by customers and industry partners.

“As well, you are being honoured for your commitment to social responsibility and commitment to your community and beyond,” said the association in its letter informing Cidel of the honour.

The Agent of the Year award recognizes a prominent van line agent who demonstrates outstanding corporate citizenship in community service, employee relations, innovating operations and service excellence with customers.

It’s the first time Cidel Moving and Storage has won the national honour.

Zoethout’s family took over the company in 1975. It started in 1960 as City Delivery, and stayed that way for 10 years before it was decided by the governing body that there were, in fact, too many businesses called City Delivery, and some were asked to consider changing their name.

The Vernon company was shortened to Cidel.

In addition to the Agent of the Year honour, Cidel Moving and Storage will collect four more awards from the CAM.

The business will pick up a National Quality Award based on performance. Zoethout has been named the B.C. winner of the Professional Van Operator 2019 Quality Award. Sales rep Jan Ingraham is a winner in her category of a national 2019 Moving Consultant Sales Award based on population, and Cidel has won a national company sales honour based on population.

