Vernon’s Cidel Moving and Storage has been named Agent of the Year by the Canadian Association of Movers. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon moving company Canada’s best agent

Cidel Moving and Storage named Agent of the Year by the Canadian Association of Movers

A Vernon moving company has been named Canada’s best.

The Canadian Association of Movers’ (CAM)will present Cidel Moving and Storage with its Agent of the Year award at a ceremony in Blue Mountain, Ont. in November.

“It’s fantastic to be recognized as a hard-working company that cares about customer service,” said Cidel’s Rick Zoethout from a job site in Green Lake, in the south Cariboo.

Cidel is being honoured by the moving industry for its high standards of quality control and level of satisfaction with its services as expressed by customers and industry partners.

“As well, you are being honoured for your commitment to social responsibility and commitment to your community and beyond,” said the association in its letter informing Cidel of the honour.

The Agent of the Year award recognizes a prominent van line agent who demonstrates outstanding corporate citizenship in community service, employee relations, innovating operations and service excellence with customers.

It’s the first time Cidel Moving and Storage has won the national honour.

READ MORE: Bear surprises moving crew

Zoethout’s family took over the company in 1975. It started in 1960 as City Delivery, and stayed that way for 10 years before it was decided by the governing body that there were, in fact, too many businesses called City Delivery, and some were asked to consider changing their name.

The Vernon company was shortened to Cidel.

In addition to the Agent of the Year honour, Cidel Moving and Storage will collect four more awards from the CAM.

The business will pick up a National Quality Award based on performance. Zoethout has been named the B.C. winner of the Professional Van Operator 2019 Quality Award. Sales rep Jan Ingraham is a winner in her category of a national 2019 Moving Consultant Sales Award based on population, and Cidel has won a national company sales honour based on population.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Get skis, get caffeine: Vernon ski makers and coffee shop team up for promotion, fundraiser
Next story
‘Job intensive:’ B.C. study says clean energy fast track to employment growth

Just Posted

Get skis, get caffeine: Vernon ski makers and coffee shop team up for promotion, fundraiser

Customers who buy skis from Skevik Skis on Saturday will receive $100 gift card to Triumph Coffee

Tributes pour in for beloved Vernon Schubert Centre manager

Jack Gareb, 76, is being remembered as a kind, loving, wonderful individual

Take trip through Black Forest at Vernon Art Gallery

Winnipeg artist Diana Thorneycroft brings ominous exhibition to town in time for Halloween

Vernon moving company Canada’s best agent

Cidel Moving and Storage named Agent of the Year by the Canadian Association of Movers

Strong medical support boosts Vernon swimmer from ‘four months of hell’

Racked with pain training for 55+ BC Games, Dave Poggemiller rebounds with help to win eight medals

VIDEO: New campaign aims to help Canadians ‘SPOT’ fake news online

News Media Canada launches campaign to help readers sort fact from fiction

‘I’m just an ordinary pilot’: B.C. veteran, 96, awarded France’s highest honour

Saanich resident completed 36 successful missions to help liberate France in Second World War

Las Vegas shooting victims reach settlement with MGM of up to $800 million

Owner of Mandalay Bay faces hundreds of lawsuits after gunman opened fire on outdoor concert in 2017

Langley couple’s home targeted by rental scam that’s duped handful of people

Their Langley property was listed for rent online without their knowledge as part of a scam

VIDEO: Horses bring joy and excitement to Salmon Arm seniors

Two Andalusian beauties pop in to Interior Health facility for pats and treats

Morning start: Do you know what the M&M in the colourful candies stands for?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Canadian doctor says blowback to meat study is ‘hysterical,’ more discourse needed

Evidence that links red meat consumption to bad health outcomes is weak, study claims

Student exemption from Foundation Skills Assessment up to parents

School District 83 superintendent agrees with criticism of ranking, but supports testing

VIDEO: Vancouver officer struck on roadside by distracted ‘L’ driver

The officer has been unable to return to work due to his injuries

Most Read