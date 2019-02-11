Vernon murder suspect awaits bail hearing

Richard William Fairgrieve will be in Vernon Law Courts next on March 4

A Vernon murder suspect will have to wait a while longer to make his case for why he should receive bail.

Richard William Fairgrieve was not in the courtroom Monday, Feb. 11 as Dominique Verdurmen, appearing as agent for defence lawyer Glenn Verdurmen, requested and was granted an adjournment to the next Supreme Court sitting in Vernon Law Courts.

“We are in the process of figuring out dates with the Supreme Court scheduling,” said Verdurmen on the request.

Fairgrieve will be back in Vernon Law Courts March 4 to fix a date for his bail hearing. His co-accused, Jacqueline Nicole Leavins, was denied bail by Justice Allan Betton Jan. 22.

Both Leavins and Fairgrieve were arrested in October 2018 and face one count each for the murder of Will Bartz. Bartz was found deceased back in 2017 at the Sundance Suites in Vernon, where he lived. None of the charges against either accused have been proven in court.



