Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre may be closed due to COVID-19 but it’s still reaching out to parents and teachers for online resources. (File photo)

Vernon nature centre offers resources for parents, teachers

Allan Brooks Nature Centre’s doors are closed but they can still be a valuable teaching tool

It’s around this time every year Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre reopens its doors to the public.

Staff are eager to provide visitors with a first-hand glance and opportunity to learn about the Okanagan’s unique and diverse natural areas through views, information, programs and displays.

But, of course, due to COVID-19, the doors to the popular attraction remain closed.

However, thanks to the guidance of its board of directors, the Allan Brooks Nature Centre, in Vernon’s Commonage region, has taken immediate steps to join the global effort to stop the spread of the virus.

“We have asked our staff to work from home and we have postponed our opening,” new centre manager Cheryl Hood said. “However, we are committed to being a continued presence in our community, and to be there for you and your family.”

The centre wants to support parents and teachers by providing nature-based activities and resources that can be done at home and in the year.

The resources include hands-on learning activities for parent-guided education, nature-based crafts, colouring pages and backyard activities that can be connected to the local curriculum.

“We hope that you can use these resources to “Bring Allan Brooks Nature Centre home with you” and help us continue to connect children with nature,” said the centre’s education program co-ordinator, Chantelle Adams.

“For teachers, we are working to digitize our ‘Field Trip Experiences’ so that students can still experience the centre at home. Some of the activities offered at the centre will be available in video format, such as Guided Grassland Trail walks, centre tours and animal teachings. Others will be adapted into online learning modules, all with local knowledge and information and hands-on activities that can be done at home.”

Current resources can be found on the centre’s website at abnc.ca/programs/online-nature-education/ and more will be added as they become available.

You can also find information and connect with the centre on social media.

“We are posting regularly to provide more ways for you to interact and engage with us,” Adams said. “We will be posting educational nature videos, nature tips and facts, as well as fun activities to keep you and your family entertained at home. Follow and like us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.”

READ MORE: Raptors soar at nature centre in Vernon


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Nature

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 cancels Sunshine Festival in Vernon
Next story
COVID-19: B.C. care home site of virus recovery study, Bonnie Henry says

Just Posted

COVID-19: ‘money needs to get out the door,’ Vernon-Monashee MLA Eric Foster says

Cariboo North, Vernon-Monashee MLAs talk business with chamber of commerce

Vernon nature centre offers resources for parents, teachers

Allan Brooks Nature Centre’s doors are closed but they can still be a valuable teaching tool

COVID-19 cancels Sunshine Festival in Vernon

Downtown Vernon Association halts all summer events

Vernon school bus changes possibly delayed

Potential for cuts to student transportation hear parent/teacher upset

COVID-19: Coldstream plans on re-opening parks

Flattening of coronavirus curve prompts district to open some spots Mid-May

Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding

Prime Minister says feds will create 76,000 new jobs

Mitchell’s Musings: And in the world of sports today, absolutely nothing

I miss sports. Now in this world of COVID-19 – with the… Continue reading

B.C. records 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Whether allergies or sniffles, B.C.’s top doctor urges people to stay home

COVID-19: B.C. care home site of virus recovery study, Bonnie Henry says

Valid antibody test should be available soon to measure immunity

Summerland’s sharing stand asks gardeners for help

Seeds, starter plants and labour will be provided to participating gardeners

Flood warnings upgraded for much of B.C.’s Cariboo, Chilcotin regions

Cache Creek has been placed under a state of local emergency as about 50 people were ordered to evacuate

Kelowna resident creates initiative to provide meals for families in need

The initiative kicks off Thursday, April 23

Light a candle for Gaige: Rutland residents to show support for family grieving death of young boy

18-month-old Gaige Banman died on April 19 after being run over by a vehicle

B.C.’s COVID-19 outlook coming in early May, Premier Horgan says

No additional travel restrictions, provincial parks stay closed

Most Read