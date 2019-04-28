Vernon newspaper second best in B.C.

The Morning Star wins silver for general excellence in its circulation category at provincial awards

Morning Star reporter Jennifer Smith collects the paper’s second place finish in its circulation category for general excellence at the 2019 Ma Murray BC and Yukon Community Newspaper Awards in Richmond. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star selfie)

We’re No. 2!

The Vernon Morning Star was voted second best newspaper in its circulation category for general excellence (second largest in province) at the 2019 annual Ma Murray Awards in Richmond.

The awards recognize the best in print and online journalism in a number of special and individual categories for B.C. and the Yukon. General excellence takes into account all aspects of the newspaper, from reporting and photography to ad design, layout, classifieds and online presence.

The Morning Star scored 80.17 votes from the judges, finishing back of the category winner, the Richmond News, which received 86.01 points, and slightly ahead of the bronze medalist, fellow Black Press paper Cowichan Valley Citizen (80 pts).

“Very strong front page photo choices and layout,” said the judges, referring to a January 2019 submission of the Vernon Vipers lined up across the blueline prior to a B.C. Hockey League, saluting late owner Dr. Duncan Wray. The photo was accompanied by a story on Wray’s passing.

“Recognizing the challenges and necessity of tighter papers, the Morning Star still finds a way to incorporate lots of photos and make the layout visually appealing. With a well-rounded collection of community news, there is a good balance of features and stories and engaging advertising.

“Website is clean and easy to navigate – great overall online presence including Instagram.”

The Morning Star was one of eight Black Press papers receiving general excellence awards in their respective circulation categories.

Individually, former Morning Star reporter Carli Barry of the Kelowna Capital News won gold, and former Cap News editor, Vernon native Kathy Michaels, won bronze in the best feature category, circulation 25,000+.



