Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP issuing positive tickets

Kids will get ticket reward when observed obeying cycling rules and wearing their helmets

Easton and Blake DeGroot of Coldstream receive positive tickets from Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Const. Kelly Brett for wearing their bike helmets. Local officers will spend the summer issuing positive tickets to kids observed obeying cycling rules and wearing their helmets. (RCMP photo)

Kids will want these tickets from the RCMP.

Throughout the summer the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers will be on the lookout for youth who follow the rules of the road while out riding their bikes.

To encourage safe riding, officers will be issuing tickets to children observed wearing their helmets and obeying the rules of the road while riding their bicycles, scooters and skateboards this summer.

The tickets are a small token that kids can redeem at the participating partners to receive a small summer treat.

“We feel that these interactions are a unique way to promote safe riding while also being a great way for our youth to get to meet our officers and have a positive connection,” said Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

One of the most valuable pieces of equipment when participating in any cycling related activity is a helmet, and is required by law, however parents need to work with their children on bike safety and practice the rules of the road.

On average, nearly four out of five crashes involving cyclists occur at intersections.

“Through this program, the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP aims to encourage constructive and positive behaviours in our local youth, thus encouraging them to create habits of responsibility and respect both on and off the road,” said Brett.

For more biking safety tips please visit the BCRCMP webpage here.



newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

