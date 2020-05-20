The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP launched its boat vessel to help patrol area lakes for the boating season. (RCMP photo)

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP launch patrol boat

Police happy to report long weekend boaters were practicing social distancing

The May long weekend is the unofficial launch to boating season in the North Okanagan.

And Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are happy to report many boaters were practicing social distancing on the water.

The RCMP launched its boating vessel, operated by two specially trained officers, patrolling both Kalamalka and Okanagan lakes.

“Our officers engaged with boaters and conducted vessel safety checks to ensure boats were properly equipped to be out on the water with enough life jackets and other safety items readily available,” said Cpl. Tania Finn, media relations officer with the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP. “Our officers report that boating traffic was relatively light over the weekend with only a few warnings handed out.”

The vessel will be on patrol throughout the summer and the RCMP is reminding the boating public to be prepared while on Okanagan lakes. With the current warm weather, this is the perfect opportunity to ensure you are prepared for taking to the water.

For more information on safe boating visit the Canadian Safe Boating Council website.

READ MORE: Boat patrols cracking down on offenders

READ MORE: RCMP conducting boat pre-checks in Vernon


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BoatingRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford woman with developmental disabilities shot with paintball, sparking police probe
Next story
Caution advised around North Okanagan creeks

Just Posted

Okanagan Rail Trail mishap sends mother to hospital

Woman suffers broken bones in leg after fall on slope on Mother’s Day

Caution advised around North Okanagan creeks

A high streamflow advisory continues in the North Okanagan

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP launch patrol boat

Police happy to report long weekend boaters were practicing social distancing

Okanagan’s Fintry Park gate house flooded

Park users will have to do some wading

Vernon painted turtle the victim of ‘cowardly attack’

The turtle suffered broken legs and was turned in to local wildlife group Tuesday

COVID-19: Vernon Art Gallery remains closed, fundraiser goes online

Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts still a go, online, in support of gallery

Rescued Shuswap bear cub named after Snowbirds Capt. Jenn Casey

Neighbours assist in capture of Tappen Triplets now in care of Northern Lights Wildlife Society

Truck destroyed in suspicious fire at Trans Mountain pipeline site near Merritt

Truck was the target of an act of vandalism and theft followed by a suspicious blaze a few days later

Penticton Dragon Boat Festival remains hopeful for 2020 event

Event organizers hope pandemic restrictions are ‘behind us’ by festival’s September date

New supportive housing project for Kelowna’s homeless skips usual rezoning process

The project contains 38 modular housing units and is situated near the city-sanctioned camp on Recreation Avenue

‘Germ-killing robots’ to fight COVID-19 at this B.C. hospital

Two robots will use ultraviolet light in intensive care and high acuity units at Royal Columbian Hospital

B.C. geothermal energy potential heats up after federal study

Volcanic belts in Cariboo, Stikine, Clearwater regions

Several murder trials facing delays in Kelowna courts during pandemic

The alteration of court procedures amid the pandemic has caused the delay of several high-profile cases in the region

‘We salute you’: Family mourns Capt. Jennifer Casey after fatal Snowbirds crash

Snowbirds public affairs officer was killed in a crash in Kamloops

Most Read