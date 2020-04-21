Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP is saying thanks to its more than 70 volunteers in a number of programs for all of their efforts. (RCMP photo)

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP say thanks to volunteers

More than 70 people help out voluntarily in a number of RCMP programs

They are the extra eyes and ears for the local RCMP detachments. And the Vernon-North Okanagan police would like to say thanks.

More than 70 volunteers occupy positions with the Safe Community Unit, City of Vernon RCMP volunteers and Auxiliary Constable Program.

“These dedicated individuals volunteer hundreds of hours each year participating in crime prevention initiatives,” said Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been unable to make use of our great volunteers over the last month but want them to know how much we appreciate their commitment. Thank-you volunteers.”

The recognition comes during Canada’s National Volunteer Week, which is on until April 25.

READ MORE: Vernon RCMP volunteers needed

READ MORE: RCMP officer volunteers as designated driver


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Evacuation order issued for several Cache Creek properties as water levels rise
Next story
‘Every action counts’: B.C. reports 1 new death, 25 new cases of COVID-19

Just Posted

Decorative rock tumbles from Vernon complex

Nobody injured Monday evening as rock falls off side of Catherine Gardens building downtown

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP say thanks to volunteers

More than 70 people help out voluntarily in a number of RCMP programs

Vernon city crews prep for rising waters

Property owners responsible for several things to maintain creek flow

Lumby bike park gets facelift thanks to village company

OK Tire Full Automotive Repairs Lumby, B.C. donates $10,000 of in-kind product and service to park

School bus cuts feared for Vernon students

Special transportation meeting could impact hundreds of kids

‘Every action counts’: B.C. reports 1 new death, 25 new cases of COVID-19

Hospitalized patients rose slightly to 109

Patients returning to B.C. hospitals as COVID-19 cases level off

Emergency visits rebounding, scheduled surgeries soon

Keep your dog away from postal workers: Canada Post

‘As much as we love our furry friends, they are protective of their home and their family’

RCMP launch investigation following alleged attack on Tiny House Warriors camp

‘They desecrated the memorial to the murdered and missing women’

Rollover on Highway 97 in Peachland results in minor injuries

Two women sustained just cuts and bruises as their car rolled over on Tuesday morning

Kelowna man arrested in Chilliwack for allegedly stealing vehicle

Nickolas David Lafontaine, 21, was found hiding in a camper and subsequently arrested

COVID-19 outbreak declared at chicken processing plant as 28 workers test positive

Vancouver Health Authority has declared an outbreak at the facility

Vancouver company looks to reopen 30-years-closed Okanagan mine

Peachland’s Brenda Mines has been closed since 1990 and quarried for copper and molybdenum

Two staff, two patients at B.C. care home part of latest COVID outbreak

Fraser Health classified Maple Ridge seniors facility outbreak effective Saturday, April 18

Most Read