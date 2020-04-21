Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP say thanks to volunteers

More than 70 people help out voluntarily in a number of RCMP programs

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP is saying thanks to its more than 70 volunteers in a number of programs for all of their efforts. (RCMP photo)

They are the extra eyes and ears for the local RCMP detachments. And the Vernon-North Okanagan police would like to say thanks.

More than 70 volunteers occupy positions with the Safe Community Unit, City of Vernon RCMP volunteers and Auxiliary Constable Program.

“These dedicated individuals volunteer hundreds of hours each year participating in crime prevention initiatives,” said Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been unable to make use of our great volunteers over the last month but want them to know how much we appreciate their commitment. Thank-you volunteers.”

The recognition comes during Canada’s National Volunteer Week, which is on until April 25.

