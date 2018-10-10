Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP search for wanted men

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are releasing Vernon’s wanted persons for the period of Oct. 4-18:
LOUIS MCILVENNA
Wanted for: Failing to comply with probation order; Louis McIlvenna, 39, is a Caucasian man with receding hairline, last seen with a blue T-shirt on. McIlvenna is six-foot-four, 179 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
DUSTIN TROTTER
Wanted for: Fail to comply with a probation order
Trotter, 24, is a Caucasian male, with brown hair, last seen wearing a blue T-shirt. Trotter is five-foot-nine, 161 pounds with brown hair and grey eyes.
BRADLEY MOORE
Wanted for: Break-and-Enter
Moore, 31, is a Caucasian male with blond hair and blue eyes. He is five-foot-10 and weighs 161 pounds.
Do not approach or attempt to apprehend these individuals. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.
You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
