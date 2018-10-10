Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP search for wanted men

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP have outstanding warrants on (clockwise, from left) Louis McIlvenna, Dustin Trotter and Bradley Moore for various offences. (RCMP photos)

Three men wanted on outstanding warrants for various offences in Vernon area

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are releasing Vernon’s wanted persons for the period of Oct. 4-18:

LOUIS MCILVENNA

Wanted for: Failing to comply with probation order; Louis McIlvenna, 39, is a Caucasian man with receding hairline, last seen with a blue T-shirt on. McIlvenna is six-foot-four, 179 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

DUSTIN TROTTER

Wanted for: Fail to comply with a probation order

Trotter, 24, is a Caucasian male, with brown hair, last seen wearing a blue T-shirt. Trotter is five-foot-nine, 161 pounds with brown hair and grey eyes.

BRADLEY MOORE

Wanted for: Break-and-Enter

Moore, 31, is a Caucasian male with blond hair and blue eyes. He is five-foot-10 and weighs 161 pounds.

Do not approach or attempt to apprehend these individuals. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

