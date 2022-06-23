Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP seek missing woman

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.
Angela Kathleen Fisher, 41, was last seen at approximately 1:45 a.m., on Tuesday, June 21, in the area of Powerhouse Road in Spallumcheen wearing a red nightgown and carrying a blanket.
Fisher is described as Caucasian, 5-foot-3, 210-pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.
Police and Fisher’s family are concerned for her well-being. If you have seen or heard from Angela Fisher, please contact your local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
