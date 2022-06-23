Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP seek missing woman

Angela Fisher last seen in Spallumcheen in early hours of June 21, wearing nightgown, carrying blanket

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating Angela Fisher, 41. She was last seen at 1:45 a.m. Tuesay, June 21, near Powerhouse Road in Spallumcheen wearing a red nightgown and carrying a blanket. (RCMP photo)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Angela Kathleen Fisher, 41, was last seen at approximately 1:45 a.m., on Tuesday, June 21, in the area of Powerhouse Road in Spallumcheen wearing a red nightgown and carrying a blanket.

Fisher is described as Caucasian, 5-foot-3, 210-pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.

Police and Fisher’s family are concerned for her well-being. If you have seen or heard from Angela Fisher, please contact your local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

roger@vernonmorningstar.com
missing personNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictRCMP

