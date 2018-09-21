Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP’s weekly wanted

Four people wanted by Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are various outstanding warrants

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP have released a list of four people wanted on outstanding warrants.

* LOUIS MCILVENNA

Wanted for failing to comply with a probation order.

McIlvenna, 39, is Caucasian, six-foot-four, 179 pounds with brown hair, though balding, and brown eyes.

RCMP File #2018-19239

* Dustin TROTTER

Wanted for failing to comply with a probation order.

Trotter, 24, is Caucasian, five-foot-nine, 169 pounds with brown hair and grey eyes.

RCMP File #2018-22462

* THEODORE VENA

Wanted for breach of undertaking and driving while prohibited (x2).

Vena, 32, is Caucasian, five-foot-nine, 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a cross on his upper left cheek.

RCMP Files #2018-22460, 2018-11511, 2018-11827

*JENNIFER BRETT

Wanted for fraud, use forged document.

Brett, 33, is a Caucasian female, five-foot-two, 139 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

RCMP File: #2018-8373

RELATED: RCMP’S most wanted

Do not approach or attempt to apprehend these individuals.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the following individuals is asked to contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.