Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP’s weekly wanted

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are releasing Vernon’s wanted persons for the period of Nov. 19 to Nov. 25.
Bradley Moore
Wanted for: Break and Enter
Moore, 31, is a Caucasian male, five-foot-10, 161 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Benjamin Hodgins
Wanted for: Theft Under
Hodgins, 25, is a Caucasian male, five-foot-nine, 170 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
RCMP File: #2018-2472
Kyle Schwartz
Wanted for: Fail to comply with probation
Schwartz, 30, is a Caucasian male, five-foot-10, 194 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
RCMP File: #2018-27055
Patricia Allan
Wanted for: Theft Under
Allan, 40, is a Caucasian female, five-foot-six, 141 pounds with black hair and blue eyes.
RCMP File: #2018-563
Do not approach or attempt to apprehend these individuals.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the following individuals is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.
Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.
