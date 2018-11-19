Kyle Schwartz (clockwise from top left), Benjamin Hodgins, Bradley Moore and Patricia Allan are wanted for various charges. (RCMP photos)

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP’s weekly wanted

Bradley Moore

Wanted for: Break and Enter

Moore, 31, is a Caucasian male, five-foot-10, 161 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Benjamin Hodgins

Wanted for: Theft Under

Hodgins, 25, is a Caucasian male, five-foot-nine, 170 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

RCMP File: #2018-2472

Kyle Schwartz

Wanted for: Fail to comply with probation

Schwartz, 30, is a Caucasian male, five-foot-10, 194 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP File: #2018-27055

Patricia Allan

Wanted for: Theft Under

Allan, 40, is a Caucasian female, five-foot-six, 141 pounds with black hair and blue eyes.

RCMP File: #2018-563

Do not approach or attempt to apprehend these individuals.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the following individuals is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP's weekly wanted

